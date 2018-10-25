×
2018 AFC U-19 Championships: Qatar top Group A with clinical victory over Chinese Taipei

Richard Arul Savary
ANALYST
News
46   //    25 Oct 2018, 13:54 IST

Hashim Ali of Qatar scored a brace against Taipei (Image courtesy: Indosport)
Bruno Miguel Nogueira Pinheiro made a solitary change to his team, replacing Homam Ahmed with defender Ahmed Al Minhali.

Ca-Nhum Von had five changes to his side which played against Qatar. Defenders Kenneth Huang and Lan Hao-Yu, midfielders Huang Jyun-Wun and Miguel Sandberg and striker Will Donkin made way for Lin Wei-Chieh, Karl Hu-Josefsson, Chiu Po-Jui, Lin Ming-Wei, and Huang Sheng-Chieh.

Group A: Qatar defeats Chinese Taipei 4-0

(QAT: Khaled Mansour 57', Hashim Ali 61’, 77’, Abdulrasheed Umaru 86’)

With Hashim Ali and Abdulla Almurisi playing as strikers, and Homan Ahmed and Nasir Bhaksh taking the roles of offensive wingmen, Qatar changed from a 4-1-4-1 to a 3-4-3 formation. The Maroons accomplished 418 passes to end the game with an astonishing passing accuracy of 84% with Mohammed Waad Abdulwahhab managing five key passes. With 46% of the action taking place around the Taipei penalty area Qatar had an incredible 35 shots on goal of which 17 were on target.  

Chinese Taipei were forced on the defensive from the beginning with 38 clearances to their credit to end with a 76% tackle success rate. Taipei had a solid first half to hold Qatar to a goalless session with Fong Shao-Chi winning four tackles and making eight clearances in the game along with Hou Pin-I who had nine clearances to his credit. Taipei custodian Li Guan-Pei made 12 saves to keep the score down to four goals.

Qatar was denied by the bar in the 11th minute from Abdulrasheed Umaru’s fierce strike.

Goalkeeper Li Guan-Pei then did well to parry Mohammed Waad Abdulwahhab’s long-range effort and the rebound from Abdulrasheed Umaru’s feet in quick succession.

Qatar jubilant after entering the knockouts (Image Courtesy: The Peninsula Qatar)
Taipei defense was in tatters due to Qatar’s high press as Huang Sheng-Chieh was pressurized into a poor backpass which landed at the feet of Hashim Ali whose feeble strike was driven out by Taipei captain Hou Pin-I.

A frustrating half for Qatar ended with another brilliant save from Li Guan-Pei to deny Abdulrasheed Umaru from a tight angle.

Substitute Khaled Mansour’s right footed shot went past a diving Li to find the back of the net with Mohammed Waad Abdulwahhab credited with the assist.

Khaled Mohammed’s through ball found Hashim Ali’s whose clinical right-footed strike put Qatar 2-0 ahead.

Hashim Ali extended the lead to three with a stunning strike from Youssef Ayman's assist.

Indian referee Arumughan Rowan pointed to the spot after Khaled Mohammed was brought down in the box by Chiu Po-Jui. Abdulrasheed Umaru was finally rewarded for his persistence after he converted the penalty to make it 4-0. 

Qatar secured top honors, while Chinese Taipei concluded their campaign in fourth place.

Standings Group A: Qatar 6, Indonesia 6, UAE 6, Chinese Taipei 0


