"The real job starts now," says Maymol Rocky - Indian women's football team's new Head Coach

This will be the first time ever that the Indian Women?s Team will be coached by a Woman in any International match.

by Press Release News 30 Jul 2017, 17:57 IST

Maymol Rocky Instructing players

On the surface the Indian Women’s Team’s back to back International Friendlies may seem to be just another regular International fixture. But there’s a fair bit of history which stays attached as this will be the first time ever that the Indian Women’s Team will be coached by a Woman in any International match.

Head Coach Maymol Rocky, the coach in the hot seat describes it as her “biggest achievement.”

“I can’t just express it in words. It’s my greatest achievement. It is an honour and a privilege to be the Head Coach of the Senior Women’s National side,” says Rocky ecstatically. “I know there is pressure on me to perform but ever since I took up coaching, it has always been a dream. The real job starts now,” cautions the former player.

The role is tough and steep but Maymol is up for it. “The AFC Women’s Tutors Course was really helpful. It has really helped me grow as a coach,” she states about the programme held earlier this year. “I got to meet and exchange ideas with coaches from other AFC nations. I want to thank the AIFF for believing in me and finding me suitable for the role,” she adds in a thankful tone.

The players too are excited about the lady in charge. Forward Pyari Xaxa says: “It is really exciting to be able to play under her. She has been an inspiration during my age-group days and now even more, especially to all girls wanting to take up football.”

Jabamani Tudu is happy with the familiarity of things. “I’ve played under Maymol ma’am earlier at the U-16 level. This will be helpful as I know what she expects of me.”

Manipur has been like a factory line supplying players to the Women’s teams and Kashmina is one such product. “Maymol ma’am was with us at the junior level and has helped my game a lot. She is strict but is the perfect guide,” Kashmina opines.