Real Kashmir FC to become first team from the valley to play on foreign soil

Real Kashmir FC will get to play on foreign shores and gain invaluable experience on their tour.

Dr Haseeb Drabu with the Kashmir side (Image credit: Brighter Kashmir)

What's the story?

Earlier today, Real Kashmir FC’s 25-member squad left for Scotland from Delhi to play a few pre-season friendly matches. It will be the first time a football team from Kashmir will play on foreign soil.

Coach Manzoor Ahmed Dar expressed his excitement as he told ANI, "I am very excited. For the first time in the history of Jammu & Kashmir, a team is travelling so far to play some pre-season friendly games."

Previously, when the team was leaving from Kashmir to Delhi, they were flagged off by Minister of Finance Haseeb Drabu, who wished them good luck. He said, “Your visit will mark a major shift in the field of sports in Jammu & Kashmir and I am sure you will do your best to excel and bring laurels for your state. This is just a beginning and more such tours will be organised in coming days.”

In case you didn't know...

Real Kashmir FC had made their debut in the I-League second division last year and had impressed in their first season, winning three of their six matches in the preliminary round. However, it was in 2016, when they had participated in their first national competition, the Durand Cup. They drew three of their five matches, losing the other two as they finished last in their group.

The heart of the matter

Earlier, the premier team from Kashmir had become the first side to be invited to take part in a tournament outside India. But initially, their visa application was rejected due to lack of paperwork. Then, they applied again with the proper paperwork along with letters from All India Football Federation, the local football association and the Jammu and Kashmir government.

Their visa was finally approved by the British High Commission in New Delhi on Monday and the team could embark on their journey to Scotland. They are scheduled to play friendly matches against Albion Rovers, Hamilton under 20s and Stenhousmuir FC.

Reactions

Proud of u guys — Junaid Wani (@Junaidwani96) July 5, 2017

This is just a beginning. Real Kashmir FC has the talent to become the East Bengal FC of the North India.

#football #kashmir https://t.co/q3UpeyVEqi — Mauseen Khan (@mauseen_khan) July 5, 2017

Author's take

It is indeed a massive achievement for the club. To play in a European country is a huge prospect for any Indian club. The players will get vast exposure and invaluable experience and it will only help them get better.