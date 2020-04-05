Real Kashmir rope in Pakistan international, Siddiqi

He is a Pakistani defender who has had playing experience in both the USA and UK.

The defender began his youth career with Arsenal and is now with Oxford United.

Siddiqui has been with Oxford United in an ambassadorial role since 2019.

I-League side Real Kashmir FC have roped in British-Pakistani defender Kashif Siddiqi on loan from League one (English third division) side Oxford United, the club announced on Saturday.

Siddiqi was born to Pakistani-Ugandan parents in England.

He began his youth football career with Arsenal before going to the United States to pursue a degree in Liberal Arts. Siddiqui made his professional debut with the US Premier Developmental League (PDL) side Springfield Demize in 2009.

After graduating from Eckerd College, Flordia, Siddiqi moved to Dubai to play for Al-Wasl SC in the Dubai City League. He returned to US for a short tenure with Ventura Country Fusion in the US 4th division before returning to England.

Siddiqi signed for Northampton Town in the 2013-14 season who were playing in League two (English 4th division). Siddiqi had a long break from his playing career and was involved in ambassadorial and charity work for few years.

As ambassador

He was made the official ambassador of Chelsea's search for an Asian star' campaign in 2012 with Florent Malouda. He was also one of the guests in the Asian Football Awards in London in 2012. Siddiqi founded the Kashif Siddiqi Foundation with the aim to increase the participation of British Asians in English Football.

He is also an ambassador of Kick it out, a non-profit organisation formed to combat racism in football. He is also the co-founder of the Football for Peace organisation. Siddiqi was also honoured by Prince Albert II of Monaco for his charity work in Football.

Siddiqi appeared in a single game for Pakistan in his international career in 2008 against Bahrain in the 2008 Olympic Qualifiers. He was also part of the SAFF Championship 2008 squad but never got to play in the tournament.

Siddiqi signed with League One side Oxford United (English third division) in 2019 in an ambassador/playing role to begin an outreach to the Asian supporter base in Oxford. Siddiqi's loan move to Real Kashmir may involve little game time as the move is made keeping in mind the promotion of Oxford United and English lower division football to the Asian population in Britain and elsewhere.