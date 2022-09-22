Real Salt Lake vs Atlas Prediction and Betting Tips | September 23rd 2022

Real Salt Lake and Atlas will go head-to-head at the Rio Tinto Stadium in a thrilling friendly fixture on Friday.

The Mexican Liga MX side head into the weekend on a run of five consecutive away defeats and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Real Salt Lake failed to find their feet last Sunday as they fell to a 2-1 loss against FC Cincinnati.

They have now failed to win their last four games in the MLS, picking up one point from a possible 12.

Real Salt Lake are currently eighth in the Western Conference standings after picking up 43 points from 32 games.

Real Salt Lake @realsaltlake This is your sign to buy tickets right now This is your sign to buy tickets right now

Elsewhere, Atlas were left empty-handed once again as they suffered a 2-0 loss at the hands of Monterrey last time out.

They have now failed to taste victory in 10 straight games across all competitions, dating back to a 3-1 win over Querétaro on August 5.

With 10 points from 16 games, Atlas are currently 17th in the Liga MX Apertura table, one point above last-placed Querétaro.

Real Salt Lake vs Atlas Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between Real Salt Lake and Atlas, and both sides will be looking to begin their rivalry on a winning note.

Real Salt Lake have failed to win their last four games, picking up one point from the last 12 available in the MLS.

Atlas are on a 10-game winless run across all competitions, losing seven and picking up three draws.

Real Salt Lake have managed just one win from their last six home games, losing three and claiming two draws in that time.

Atlas are on a five-game losing streak away from home and have claimed two draws from their last 11 outings since May.

Real Salt Lake vs Atlas Prediction

While Real Salt Lake have struggled to grind out results in recent weeks, they are firm favorites to see out the win as they take on a floundering Atlas side whose last away win came back in May. We predict the MLS side will come away with all three points and heap more misery on the visitors.

Prediction: Real Salt Lake 2-1 Atlas

Real Salt Lake vs Atlas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Salt Lake

Tip 2: First to score - Real Salt Lake (Atlas have conceded first in seven of their last nine games)

Tip 3: Game to have over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in eight of Real Salt Lake’s last nine matches)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far