Real Salt Lake vs Colorado Rapids prediction, preview, team news and more

Real Salt Lake host Colorado Rapids in a regular-season MLS Western Conference game, at the Rio Tinto Stadium in Utah. Real Salt Lake are one of a few MLS clubs that are allowing fans to attend home games in limited numbers, so they will have the backing of a section of their home fans for this game.

Real Salt Lake arrested a run of three games without a win, with a convincing 3-0 win over Los Angeles FC in their last game. That win lifted them up to seventh in the Western Conference, and into a playoff place, while Colorado remain in tenth place.

Colorado are in atrocious form, having not won a single game since the restart after the COVID-19 lockdown. They lost two and drew one of their games in the MLS is Back tournament, and have drawn three and lost one of their four regular season games since.

Real Salt Lake vs Colorado Rapids Head-to-Head

The two sides have faced each other 47 times before this, with Real Salt Lake emerging victorious on 23 of those occasions. Colorado Rapids have won 13 games against Real Salt Lake, while 11 games have ended in a draw.

Colorado Rapids are haven't beaten Real Salt Lake in the last seven clashes between the two sides. In those seven games, Real Salt Lake have scored 22 goals, while Colorado have only scored five.

Real Salt Lake form guide: W-L-D-D-W

Colorado Rapids form guide: D-D-D-L-D

Real Salt Lake vs Colorado Rapids Team News

Real Salt Lake

"When we play like we did today I feel like we have a very high chance of getting the result against any team.”#RSL | @afcu pic.twitter.com/AxcqhgcLto — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) September 11, 2020

Real Salt Lake head coach Freddy Juarez has got a fully available squad to choose from, even as he has shown that he is happy to rotate his squad.

Attacking players Damir Kreilach and Albert Rusnak did not start against Minnesota United, in a game which they lost 4-0. however, the rest did help them, as they were bright against LAFC and both managed to get on the scoresheet in a 3-0 win.

Injuries: None

Suspensions: None

Colorado Rapids

Kortne Ford is still recuperating from a knee injury for Colorado Rapids, and is unlikely to be available for selection for this game.

Injuries: Kortne Ford

Suspensions:

Real Salt Lake vs Colorado Rapids Predicted XIs

Real Salt Lake (4-3-3): Andrew Putna; Donny Toia, Nedum Onuoha, Justen Glad, Aaron Herrera; Everton Luiz Pablo Ruiz, Corey Baird; Giuseppe Rossi, Albert Rusnak, Damir Kreilach

Colorado Rapids (4-2-3-1): William Yarbrough; Sam Vines, Drew Moor, Lalas Abubakar, Keegan Rosenberry; Kellyn Acosta, Jack Price; Andre Shinyashiki, Younes Namli, Cole Bassett; Kei Kamara

Real Salt Lake vs Colorado Rapids Prediction

Colorado Rapids have been a touch unlucky in their last few games, not getting the results that their performances have warranted. In their last game against Houston Dynamo, for example, they had 26 shots on goal.

26 shots

7 shots on target

12 corners

590 total passes

88.3% passing accuracy



Probably should've had three, we'll take one. — Colorado Rapids (@ColoradoRapids) September 10, 2020

It can be said that one day, the stars will align in the Rapids' favour and someone could be in for a beating. Real Salt Lake could be that side, even though they will be high on confidence from their 3-0 win over Los Angeles FC.

Prediction: Real Salt Lake 1-3 Colorado Rapids