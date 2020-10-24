Real Salt Lake vs FC Dallas prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Real Salt Lake are back in action at the Rio Tinto Stadium in Utah, when they host FC Dallas in an MLS regular season clash.

Real Salt Lake will be on a high, after ending a three-match losing streak with a great win against Portland Timbers in their last match. Real Salt Lake were 2-0 victors in a match against a side much more fancied than they were in that clash.

For FC Dallas, the mood will be the exact opposite to Real Salt Lake. They have only one win in their last five games. Their last game was a humbling 3-0 defeat to Nashville SC.

With a win in this game, Real Salt Lake will draw level with FC Dallas in the Western Conference standings, albeit having played a game more than their visitors on Saturday night.

Real Salt Lake vs FC Dallas Head-to-Head

FC Dallas have won 11 of the 26 previous meetings between these two teams, with Real Salt Lake having only won seven. Real Salt Lake and FC Dallas have played eight draws against each other.

Real Salt Lake form guide: W-L-L-L-D

FC Dallas form guide: L-W-L-D-D

Real Salt Lake vs FC Dallas Team News

Giuseppe Rossi, Nedum Onuoha, Christopher Garcia and Everton Luiz are all injured, and will miss this game for Real Salt Lake.

FC Dallas

Harold Santiago Mosquera, Matt Hedges and Paxton Pomykal are all still on the sidelines and unable to make the matchday squad for FC Dallas.

Real Salt Lake vs FC Dallas Predicted Lineups

Real Salt Lake predicted XI (5-3-2): Andrew Putna; Erik Holt, Nick Besler, Justen Glad, Aaron Herrera, Tate Schmitt; Pablo Ruiz, Kyle Beckerman, Justin Portillo, Corey Baird, Sam Johnson

FC Dallas Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jimmy Maurer, John Nelson, Reto Ziegler, Bressan, Bryan Reynolds; Tanner Tessman, Thiago Dos Santos; Ricardo Pepi, Brandon Servania, Fafa Picault; Franco Jara

Real Salt Lake vs FC Dallas Prediction

Despite their overall poor recent form, Real Salt Lake will be buoyed by their win over Portland Timbers in the last game. This is also a good time for them to face FC Dallas, who will still be smarting from their defeat to Nashville in their last match.

Prediction: Real Salt Lake 1-0 FC Dallas