Real Salt Lake vs Houston Dynamo prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS pre-season friendly 2022

Real Salt Lake and Houston Dynamo go head-to-head in a warm-up friendly fixture at the Rio Tinto Stadium on Wednesday ahead of the new MLS season.

On the back of a last-placed finish in the Western Conference last season, Houston Dynamo will look to quickly set the pace for the new season, while the hosts secured a seventh-placed finish.

Real Salt Lake will take to the pitch for the first time this year after a two-month break.

Pablo Mastroeni’s men were last in action on December 5, when they suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Portland Timbers in the playoffs.

Real Salt Lake secured a seventh-placed finish in the Western Conference last season, level on points with LA Galaxy.

Houston Dynamo, on the other hand, head into Wednesday’s game on a four-game losing streak after failing to pick up a point from their final four games of the season.

After amassing just 30 points from 34 games, Houston Dynamo finished rock-bottom in the Western Conference last season.

Next up is an opposing side who they have defeated just once in their last nine encounters, losing four and picking up five draws in that time.

Real Salt Lake vs Houston Dynamo Head-To-Head

The results have been split right down the middle in the history of this fixture, with both sides claiming 12 wins apiece from their last 33 encounters. The spoils have been shared on nine different occasions in that time.

Real Salt Lake Form Guide: L-W-W-W-L

Houston Dynamo Form Guide: W-L-L-L-L

Real Salt Lake vs Houston Dynamo Team News

Real Salt Lake

There are no known injuries and suspensions in the Real Salt Lake squad ahead of Wednesday’s game. Scott Caldwell recently signed for the club and could be handed his debut.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Houston Dynamo

Like the hosts, Houston Dynamo boast a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns. There have been three new arrivals at the club, including former Club Olimpia forward Sebastián Ferreira.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Real Salt Lake vs Houston Dynamo Predicted XI

Real Salt Lake Predicted XI (4-3-3): Zac MacMath; Andrew Brody, Justen Glad, Erik Holt, Aaron Herrera; Damir Kreilach; Pablo Ruiz, Jonathan Menéndez; Bobby Wood, Rubio Rubin, Christopher Garcia

Houston Dynamo Predicted XI (4-4-2): Michael Nelson; Teenage Hadebe; Adam Lundqvist, Daniel Steres, Tim Parker; Memo Rodríguez, Joe Corona, Derrick Jones, Marcelo Palomino; Sebastián Ferreira, Fafà Picault

Real Salt Lake vs Houston Dynamo Prediction

Both sides will be looking to begin the season on a brilliant note ahead of the start of the regular season. However, Real Salt Lake are unbeaten in all but one of their last nine encounters and we are tipping them to extend their dominance and claim the win.

Prediction: Real Salt Lake 2-0 Houston Dynamo

Edited by Peter P