Real Salt Lake vs Los Angeles FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Both Real Salt Lake and Los Angeles FC have the chance of breaking into the top 4 as they go up against each other in tonight's MLS Western Conference matchup. Los Angeles FC and Real Salt Lake are 5th and 6th respectively on the Western Conference standings but the former is presently ahead on goal difference.

LAFC had been on an upward trajectory but a 2-0 defeat to archrivals Los Angeles Galaxy in their previous match would have certainly dampened their spirits a bit. It was LAFC's first defeat of the season and despite main man Carlos Vela returning to the fray, Los Angeles Galaxy got the better of them.

Real Salt Lake's season has been a mixed bag. They've flattered to deceive on a number of occasions and after being taken to the cleaners in their Round of 16 match against San Jose Earthquakes, they bounced back with a resounding 4-1 win over Colorado.

Both teams are desperate for a win as they face off at the Rio Tinto Stadium and LAFC have a few issues to deal with after striker Carlos Vela had to come off early in the second half of their match against LA Galaxy due to what coach Bob Bradley has revealed is an MCL injury.

Real Salt Lake vs Los Angeles FC Head-to-Head

Real Salt Lake and Los Angeles FC have squared up against each other 6 times. It is a fixture that has been dominated by LAFC and they have won it on 5 occasions while Real Salt Lake have come away as the winners just once.

The last time these two sides clashed, LAFC walked away with a 2-0 win. In fact, they have won all their last 5 fixtures against their Wednesday opponents.

Real Salt Lake form guide: W-D-L-L-W

LAFC form guide: W-D-W-L-L

Real Salt Lake vs Los Angeles FC Team News

📝 Carlos Vela will be sidelined for the remainder of the LAFC's phase one restart with a Grade 2 MCL injury. #LAFC https://t.co/itmhqyGmeF — LAFC (@LAFC) August 25, 2020

Real Salt Lake will have to do without Kyle Beckerman who will miss out as he is suspended. Douglas Martinez was knocked down by a powerful clearance in their previous match and has been ruled out of this game as he recovers from a concussion.

Cristopher Garcia is a doubt as well.

Injuries: Douglas Martinez

Doubtful: Cristopher Garcia

Suspensions: Kyle Beckerman

In what is a big blow to the Black & Gold, Carlos Vela will be sidelined due to a Grade 2 MCL strain. Eduard Atuesta will also be unavailable as he nurse an injury to his right foot.

Injuries: Carlos Vela, Eduard Atuesta

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Real Salt Lake vs Los Angeles FC Predicted Lineups

Real Salt Lake Predicted XI (4-3-3): Andrew Putna, Donny Toia, Marcelo Silva, Justen Glad, Herrera, Everton Luiz, Pablo Ruiz, Corey Baird, Justin Meram, Rusnak and Damir Kreilach.

Los Angeles FC predicted XI (4-3-3): Kenneth Vermeer, El Munir, Eddie Segura, Dejan Jakovic, Tristan Blackmon, Ginella, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Latif Blessing, Brian Rodriguez, Wright-Philips and Diego Rossi

Real Salt Lake vs Los Angeles FC Prediction

Real Salt Lake have struck a fine balance between youth and experience and will be wary of Los Angeles FC's shortcomings from set-pieces. Real Salt Lake love pressing high and not affording peace to their opposition and in the absence of Carlos Vela, Real Salt Lake have a real chance of finally putting one over LAFC.

They have one of the finest finishers in the league in Damir Kreliach and though they have had their struggles going forward, if they can provide him with good service, we could see a few goals tonight.

Prediction: Real Salt Lake 2-1 Los Angeles FC