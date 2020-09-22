Real Salt Lake vs Los Angeles Galaxy prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Real Salt Lake are back in action in the MLS Western Conference on Wednesday night, as they host Los Angeles Galaxy at the Rio Tinto Stadium in Utah.

The hosts come into this game in awful form, and hence find themselves just one spot off the bottom of the Western Conference standings. They have two wins out of 11 games since the restart post the COVID-19 lockdown, and have lost their last four games in a row.

In those four games, they have conceded a worrying 12 goals, which is not a great sign with the Galaxy having some fearsome strikers in their ranks.

"The beauty of this condensed schedule is we have another chance to get a result on Wednesday."#RSL | @AFCU pic.twitter.com/ew9y6BoOZN — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) September 22, 2020

The Galaxy themselves, though, are looking to get back to winning ways. After resurrecting their season with four wins in a row, they have managed only one point from their last two games, and that will be a concern for them.

Real Salt Lake vs Los Angeles Galaxy Head-to-Head

In 44 games between these two sides, LA Galaxy have won 19, with Real Salt Lake winning 16. Nine matches have ended in a draw.

In terms of recent form, it is awful for Real Salt Lake, who are winless in six games, and have lost four on the bounce.

The Galaxy won four in a row not long ago, but have picked up just a solitary point from their last two games, so they need an upturn in their form as well.

Advertisement

Real Salt Lake form guide - L-L-L-L-D

Los Angeles Galaxy form guide - L-D-W-W-W

Real Salt Lake vs Los Angeles Galaxy Team News

Real Salt Lake

Kyle Beckerman is suspended after he was shown a red card in their last game against Vancouver Whitecaps.

Otherwise, Real Salt Lake head coach Freddy Juarez has got a fully available squad to choose from, and he needs that depth to arrest Real Salt Lake's awful recent form.

Injured: None

Suspended: Kyle Beckerman

Los Angeles Galaxy

𝔹𝕒𝕔𝕜 𝕚𝕟 𝕥𝕙𝕖 𝕝𝕒𝕓 🧪 pic.twitter.com/P8OyPbBd1Y — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) September 21, 2020

LA Galaxy's superstar Mexican striker Javier Hernandez has returned to full training, and even came off the bench in their last game, which was the 2-0 loss to Colorado Rapids. Jonathan dos Santos is fit too, but both Mexicans are once again set to only start on the bench.

Julian Araujo was red-carded in their last game, and he is suspended for this one.

Injured: None

Suspended: Julian Araujo

Real Salt Lake vs Los Angeles Galaxy Predicted XIs

Real Salt Lake (4-3-3): Andrew Putna, Donny Toia, Nedum Onuoha, Justen Glad, Herrera, Everton Luiz, Pablo Ruiz, Corey Baird, Giuseppe Rossi, Albert Rusnak, Damir Kreilach.

Los Angeles Galaxy (4-2-3-1): David Bingham; Rolf Feltscher, Daniel Steres, Nick DePuy, Emiliano Insua; Perry Kitchen, Joe Corona; Efrain Alvarez, Sebastian Lletget, Cristian Pavon; Ethan Zubak

Real Salt Lake vs Los Angeles Galaxy Prediction

Real Salt Lake have been very leaky at the back, while the Galaxy, apart from their last couple of games, haven't really had a problem in finding the net.

Based on that, coupled with the potential returns of Chicharito and Jonathan dos Santos, we're going for a comfortable LA Galaxy win.

Prediction: Real Salt Lake 1-4 LA Galaxy