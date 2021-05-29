Real Salt Lake vs Minnesota United FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Real Salt Lake will aim to end their three-game winless run in the MLS when they take on Minnesota United FC at Rio Tinto Stadium on Sunday.

The visitors, meanwhile, will be looking to grab their third straight win following last week’s 1-0 victory over FC Dallas.

Real Salt Lake failed to find their feet last time out as they held on for a 2-2 draw with FC Dallas.

With the first half ending in a 1-1 draw, Ryan Hollingshead gave FC Dallas a 2-1 lead in the 83rd minute, but Damir Kreilach restored parity six minutes later.

Freddy Juarez's men have now failed to win in each of their last three outings, picking up two draws and one defeat.

This dip in form has seen Real Salt Lake fall to 14th place in the league table, two points ahead of Sunday’s visitors.

Meanwhile, Minnesota United FC's recent resurgence continued as they beat FC Dallas 1-0 last time out.

In a cagey affair, Robin Lod scored a dramatic winner in the 94th minute to hand Minnesota their second straight win over FC Dallas.

Prior to that, Adrian Heath's side claimed a 1-0 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps to end their four-game losing streak.

Despite this upturn in form, Sunday’s visitors are still languishing at the bottom end of the table. They currently occupy 22nd position in the table, two points above rock-bottom FC Cincinnati.

Real Salt Lake vs Minnesota United FC Head-To-Head

In their 10 previous meetings, Real Salt Lake have claimed two wins, while Minnesota United have picked up four. The spoils have been shared on four occasions.

Their most recent encounter came back in April, when Real Salt Lake claimed a hard-earned 2-1 win at Allianz Field Stadium.

Real Salt Lake Form Guide: W-W-L-D-D

Minnesota United FC Form Guide: L-L-L-W-W

Real Salt Lake vs Minnesota United FC Team News

Real Salt Lake

Other than Everton Luiz, who has been ruled out with a knock, Real Salt Lake have a fully-fit squad heading into this game.

Injured: Everton Luiz

Suspended: None

Minnesota United FC

Nabi Kibunguchy (concussion), Niko Hansen (thigh), Bakaye Dibassy (thigh), Ikenna Ike Opara (concussion) will all miss the game through injuries.

Injured: Nabi Kibunguchy, Niko Hansen, Bakaye Dibassy, Ikenna Ike Opara

Suspended: None

Real Salt Lake vs Minnesota United FC Predicted XI

Real Salt Lake Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Ochoa; Donny Toia, Justen Glad, Erik Holt, Andrew Brody; Nick Besler, Pablo Ruiz; Justin Meram, Damir Kreilach, Albert Rusnak; Rubio Rubin

Minnesota United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Tyler Miller; Chase Gasper, Jukka Raitala, Michael Boxall, Romaine Metanire; Osvaldo Alonso, Wil Trapp; Hassani Dotson, Emmanuel Reynoso, Ethan Finlay; Robin Lod

Real Salt Lake vs Minnesota United FC Prediction

Since opening the campaign with four straight defeats, Minnesota United have begun to hit their strides. They head into this game on the back of two consecutive wins and have kept clean sheets in each game.

They take on a more solid Real Salt Lake side who are currently struggling for results. We predict an entertaining contest with both sides settling for a draw.

Prediction: Real Salt Lake 1-1 Minnesota United FC