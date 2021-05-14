Real Salt Lake vs Nashville SC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021 

Real Salt Lake and Nashville SC will trade tackles at the Rio Tinto Stadium on Saturday, with three points on the line in the MLS.

The hosts suffered a 2-1 defeat to San Jose Earthquakes on home soil in their last match. Chris Wondolowski scored a late brace to help the visitors complete their comeback victory.

Nashville SC picked up a 2-0 win against New England Revolution on home turf. Alex Muyl and Charles Sapong scored in both halves to give the Tennessee outfit all three points.

That victory saw them climb up to seventh place in the Eastern Conference table, while Real Salt Lake are in eighth place in the Western Conference.

Real Salt Lake vs Nashville SC Head-to-Head

This will be the first official meeting between the sides and they will each be looking to kickstart their head-to-head record on a positive note.

The hosts have won two and lost one of their three league games this term. Nashville SC are unbeaten in four games, although last week's victory came after a run of three consecutive draws.

Real Salt Lake form guide: L-W-W

Nashville SC form guide: W-D-D-D

Real Salt Lake vs Nashville SC Team News

Real Salt Lake

Midfielder Everton Luiz is the only injury concern for the hosts with a knock and he is expected back in the third week of May.

There are no suspension worries for coach Freddy Juarez.

Injury: Everton Luiz

Suspension: None

Nashville SC

The visitors have three players sidelined through injury. Brian Anunga (knee), Abu Danladi (hamstring) and Daniel Rios (foot) are all unavailable for selection.

There are no suspension concerns for head coach Gary Smith.

Injuries: Abu Danladi, Daniel Rios, Brian Anunga

Suspension: None

Real Salt Lake vs Nashville SC Predicted XI

Real Salt Lake Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Ochoa (GK); Donny Toia, Justen Glad, Erik Holt, Andrew Brody; Nick Besler, Pablo Ruiz; Justin Meram, Damir Kreilach, Albert Rusnak; Rubio Rubin

Nashville SC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joe Willis (GK); Daniel Lovitz, David Romney, Walker Zimmerman, Alistair Johnston; Anibal Godoy, Dax McCarty; Randall Leal, Hany Mukhtar, Alex Muyl; Jhonder Cadiz

Real Salt Lake vs Nashville SC Prediction

Real Salt Lake's inconsistencies this term means that it is impossible to know which side will turn up on Saturday but playing at home gives them a marginal advantage.

Nashville SC have shown a penchant for draws this season and that trend could be set to continue.

Prediction: Real Salt Lake 1-1 Nashville SC