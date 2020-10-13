Real Salt Lake vs Portland Timbers prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Real Salt Lake will be looking to snap out of a three-match losing streak as they host Portland Timbers in an Eastern Conference matchup on Wednesday. Portland Timbers are currently tied on points at the top of the table with Seattle Sounders but are placed second owing to an inferior goal difference.

The Timbers have a chance of going to the top and will definitely be playing to win against Real Salt Lake. Portland Timbers have found some sweet form of late and have won all of their last five games and is proving to their detractors that their MLS is Back triumph was no fluke.

They registered a convincing 3-0 victory over San Jose Earthquakes on Sunday and beat Los Angeles Galaxy 6-3 prior to that. Meanwhile, Real Salt Lake lost 2-1 to both Vancouver Whitecaps and Seattle Sounders in their last two outings.

Despite Real Salt Lake's abysmal form, we expect to see a lot of goals in this game as the last time these two sides clashed, which was on August 29, they played out a 4-4 draw.

Real Salt Lake vs Portland Timbers Head-to-Head

Portland Timbers and Real Salt Lake have gone head to head 29 times. The Timbers have won the fixture 12 times while Real Salt Lake have come away with a win on nine occasions.

Seven matches have ended in draws. The last time these two squared off was in late August and they played out a wild 4-4 draw.

Real Salt Lake form guide: L-W-L-L-L

Portland Timbers form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Real Salt Lake vs Portland Timbers Team News

Giuseppe Rossi, Nedum Onuoha, Christopher Garcia and Everton Luiz are all injured for Real Salt Lake and won't be available for this game. They have no suspensions to worry about.

Portland Timbers have a long list of players who are sidelined through injuries. Andy Polo, Sebastian Blanco, Andres Flores, Julio Cascante, Dairon Asprilla and Blake Bodily are injured and continue to be sidelined. Chris Duvall is a doubt for this one.

Real Salt Lake vs Portland Timbers Predicted Lineups

"We have to keep our heads up. We have to be positive and we have to give everything to win the game against Portland. I know it’s a tough situation, but sometimes in a tough situation the best comes out." pic.twitter.com/3ZFGqxJbCY — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) October 13, 2020

Real Salt Lake predicted XI (5-3-2): Andrew Putna; Holt, Besler, Justen Glad, Aaron Herrera, Schmitt; Pablo Ruiz, Beckerman, Portillo, Corey Baird, Johnson

Portland Timbers Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Steve Clark; Jorge Villafana, Dario Zuparic, Tuiloma, M Farfan; Erik Williamson, Diego Chara; Diego Valeri, Marvin Loria, Yimmy Chara; Niezgoda

Real Salt Lake vs Portland Timbers

Real Salt Lake are in too poor a form to be able to handle the heat of Portland Timbers. There's only one way this one is going.

Prediction: Real Salt Lake 1-4 Portland Timbers