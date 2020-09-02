Real Salt Lake vs Seattle Sounders prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

A free-scoring Real Salt Lake return to the Rio Tinto Stadium to host an in-form Seattle Sounders in an MLS Eastern Conference matchup tonight. This marks the return of Real Salt Lake's to their home turf for the first time following owner Dell Loy Hansen's controversial comments in the wake of his team pledging their support to the Black Lives Matter movement and the subsequent announcement that he is now looking to sell the club.

Real Salt Lake have been scoring goals for fun and have racked up eight in their last two games and played out a thrilling 4-4 draw against Portland Timbers in their previous outing. They will be charged up after eking out a draw by scoring 2 goals in the last 5 minutes of the game to restore parity after trailing till the 90th minute.

Meanwhile, Seattle Sounders, who are currently second on the Eastern Conference standings put on an impressive display against LAFC, beating them 3-1 thanks to a two-minute brace from Jordan Morris early in the second half after Raul Ruidiaz had put them in front in the 11th minute of the game.

Real Salt Lake's resilience is commendable especially as the club is shrouded in controversy with an investigation being initiated against owner Dell Loy Hansen following allegations of conduct and racist behaviour and as two of the MLS's freescoring sides go up against each other, we're sure this is going to be a cracker.

"You saw the fight, the desire. It just shows the team unity." #RSL pic.twitter.com/EhVKppaj6c — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) September 1, 2020

Real Salt Lake vs Seattle Sounders Head-to-Head

Real Salt Lake and Seattle Sounders have locked horns 32 times in the past. Seattle Sounders have won the fixture on 14 occasions while Real Salt Lake have come away victorious 13 times. 5 games have ended in a draw.

The last time these two squared off was in the Western Conference semi-final last season and Seattle Sounders won the game 2-0.

Real Salt Lake form guide: D-L-L-W-D

Seattle Sounders form guide: L-W-L-W-W

Real Salt Lake vs Seattle Sounders Team News

For Real Salt Lake, Douglas Martinez continues to be sidelined after suffering a concussion. Christopher Garcia also continues to be unavailable due to an undisclosed injury.

Injured: Douglas Martinez and Christopher Garcia

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

For Seattle Sounders, Danny Leyva will be unavailable owing to a left foot fracture. Shandon Hopeau is a doubt as he is troubled by left athletic pubalgia or more commonly known as sports hernia.

Injured: Danny Leyva

Doubtful: Shandon Hopeau

Suspensions: None

Real Salt Lake vs Seattle Sounders Predicted Lineups

Real Salt Lake Predicted XI (4-3-3): Andrew Putna, Donny Toia, Marcelo Silva, Justen Glad, Herrera, Everton Luiz, Pablo Ruiz, Beckerman, Justin Meram, Rusnak and Damir Kreilach.

And just like that, tomorrow is #SoundersMatchday 😃 pic.twitter.com/Qm1Y9SDnLy — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) September 2, 2020

Seattle Sounders Predicted XI: Frei, O'Neil, Gomez Andrade, Leerdam, Nouhou, Svensson, Joao Paolo, Morris, Lodeiro, Roldan and Ruidiaz

Real Salt Lake vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

It's really hard to predict which way this one is going to go. Real Salt Lake and Seattle Sounders have both been in good goalscoring form. The Sounders have looked better as a defensive unit and that gives them the edge over Real Salt Lake tonight.

Prediction: Real Salt Lake 1-3 Seattle Sounders