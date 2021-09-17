Real Salt Lake vs Seattle Sounders prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Real Salt Lake entertain Seattle Sounders at Rio Tinto Stadium in an MLS Western Conference fixture on Saturday.

The visiting side are fresh from their 1-0 win over Santos Laguna in the Leagues Cup semi-final and did not take part in the latest round of MLS fixtures. In their last MLS fixture last Saturday, they recorded a 1-0 win over Minnesota United.

Real Salt Lake's last three games have been high-scoring affairs. In their previous outing, they played out a seven-goal thriller against the San Jose Earthquakes, scoring twice in the final 20 minutes of the game to seal a 4-3 win.

Real Salt Lake vs Seattle Sounders Head-to-Head

The two clubs have squared off 35 times across all competitions. The Sounders currently lead 16-13 in wins and their remaining six encounters have ended in draws.

In their recent outings, the visiting side have been the dominant team and have won three of their last five games. Real Salt Lake have just one win to their name, a 3-0 triumph at Saturday's venue in 2019.

They last met earlier this season in June at Lumen Field, a game that ended in a 2-1 win for the Sounders with Raul Ruidiaz scoring the winner from the penalty spot in the 88th minute.

Real Salt Lake form guide (MLS): W-L-W-L-L

Seattle Sounders form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-W

Real Salt Lake vs Seattle Sounders Team News

Real Salt Lake

The hosts have a lengthy injury list for this game, with Zack Farnsworth, Andrew Brody, Bobby Wood, Jeizon Ramirez and Zac MacMath all ruled out with injuries.

Everton Luiz served a one-game suspension in the 3-4 win over San Jose Earthquakes and should be available for selection here.

Injured: Bobby Wood, Zac MacMath, Andrew Brody, Jeizon Ramirez, Zack Farnsworth

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Seattle Sounders

Jordy Delem and Jordan Morris are the only two injury concerns for the visiting side. Nouhou Tolo has returned from an injury but was not part of the squad for the Leagues Cup semi-final and is in contention to start here.

Yeimar Gómez Andrade picked up a fifth yellow card of the campaign and is suspended for the game.

Injured: Jordy Delem, Jordan Morris

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Yeimar Gómez Andrade

Real Salt Lake vs Seattle Sounders Predicted XI

Real Salt Lake Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Ochoa; Donny Toia, Marcelo Silva, Justen Glad, Toni Datkovic; Nick Besler, Everton Luiz; Albert Rusnak, Damir Kreilach, Anderson Julio; Rubio Rubin

Seattle Sounders Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Stefan Frei; Xavier Arreaga, Nouhou Tolo, Shane O'Neill; Alex Roldan, Brad Smith, Cristian Roldan, Joao Paulo; Fredy Montero, Nicolas Lodeiro; Raul Ruidiaz

Real Salt Lake vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

The hosts have been in great goal-scoring form in their recent fixtures and have not lost a home game since July. The Seattle Sounders have the best defensive record in the league and have lost just one game on their travels in 2021.

The game will be closely contested, but given the impressive historical record of the visiting side and recent form, we expect a narrow win for the Seattle Sounders.

Prediction: Real Salt Lake 1-2 Seattle Sounders

