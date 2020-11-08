Real Salt Lake vs Sporting KC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Sporting KC will travel to Utah to take on Real Salt Lake on MLS Decision Day on Sunday, but this is, for all practical purposes, a dead rubber.

Sporting KC have made the playoffs, and have guaranteed themselves home ties in the initial rounds at least, whereas Real Salt Lake are mathematically out, and will only play for pride in this game, which will be Nedum Onuoha's last for the club.

Class. Professionalism. Dignity. — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) November 7, 2020

Real Salt Lake have won only one of their last eight games, and it is safe to say that that run has eliminated them from the playoffs race this year.

Heading into the final match of the regular season, though, Sporting KC find themselves on top of the MLS Western Conference, and know that they will finish top if they win this game.

If Sporting KC do win, then they are likely to face San Jose Earthquakes in the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs.

Playing your rivals on Decision Day at their place... with 1st Place in the West on the line?



YES PLEASE. // @BuildKCI — Sporting KC (@SportingKC) November 6, 2020

Real Salt Lake vs Sporting KC Head-to-Head

Both teams have beaten the other 13 times in 36 games that Sporting KC have faced Real Salt Lake in, before. Ten draws have been played between these two sides.

Real Salt Lake form guide: L-L-D-W-L

Sporting KC form guide: W-W-D-L-W

Real Salt Lake vs Sporting KC Team News

Real Salt Lake will continue to be without Christopher Garcia and Giuseppe Rossi, who have both tested positive for COVID-19, and are still not available to be selected.

Injuries: Christopher Garcia, Giuseppe Rossi

Suspension: None

For Sporting KC, Graham Zusi is a confirmed absentee with an ankle problem.

Injury: Graham Zusi`

Suspension: None

Real Salt Lake vs Sporting KC Predicted XI

Real Salt Lake Predicted XI (4-2-2-2): Andrew Putna; Danny Toia, Nedum Onuoha, Marcelo Silva, Aaron Herrera; Damir Kreilach, Pablo Ruiz; Corey Baird, Maikel Chang; Douglas Martinez, Albert Rusnak

Sporting KC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tim Melia; Amadou Dia, Winston Reid, Roberto Puncec, Jaylin Lindsay; Felipe Hernandez, Ilie Sanchez, Gianluca Busio; Khiry Shelton, Alan Pulido, Johnny Russell

Real Salt Lake vs Sporting KC Prediction

We are predicting a narrow Sporting KC win in this game, that would enable them to finish the regular season in top spot in the Western Conference. Incidentally, a loss could mean that Real Salt Lake drop a spot and finish bottom.

Prediction: Real Salt 1-2 Sporting KC