Real Salt Lake will be desperate to bounce back as they host Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS at the Rio Tinto Stadium after suffering the heaviest home defeat in their history against the Colorado Rapids this past weekend.

Meanwhile, Vancouver Whitecaps seem to be packing one final flourish after defeating Montreal Impact 3-1.

Real Salt Lake went into the game against Colorado with a spring in their step after having beaten Los Angeles FC in convincing fashion in midweek. However, they started letting in goals as early as the third minute of the game and ended the match with 10 men and a five-goal deficit.

Speaking to the press after the embarrassing loss, midfielder Damir Kreilach said,

“It was overall a bad performance, for sure. I apologize to the fans, because it’s not nice to lose 5-0, especially at home,"

"To give up the goal in the second minute, it shows how ready we were today. It wasn’t the best, and now we have to stay positive and put heads up to prepare for the game against Vancouver."

Vancouver Whitecaps, however, would be ill-advised to rest on their laurels as Real Salt Lake are still a formidable unit and will be raring to force their critics to go silent. Whitecaps pulled off the 3-1 win against rivals Montreal in the absence of Lucas Cavallini who missed the game due to suspension.

Fredy Montero scored a brace for Vancouver Whitecaps and Chris Dajome scored the other. Head coach Marc Dos Santos was obviously all praise for Montero.

"He came in and had a fantastic game, he even deserved even the hat trick. He impacted the game with the ball, he impacted the game in possession, he impacted the game in the chances created and the runs in the box. He impacted, and he has to be proud of that and it’s well-done for him."

Real Salt Lake vs Vancouver Whitecaps Head-to-Head

Real Salt Lake have taken on Vancouver Whitecaps 22 times. It's largely been an evenly-contested fixture with Real Salt Lake winning nine games and Vancouver winning eight. Five games have ended in draws.

The last time these two sides met, Real Salt Lake registered a 1-0 victory away from home.

Real Salt Lake form guide: D-D-L-W-L

Vancouver Whitecaps form guide: L-L-W-L-W

Real Salt Lake vs Vancouver Whitecaps Team News

Douglas Martinez picked up a red card in Real Salt Lake's last game against Colorado Rapids and will be suspended for this game. Other than that, Real Salt Lake have a fully fit squad.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: Douglas Martinez

Lucas Cavallini will return from suspension after missing out on the Whitecaps' weekend win over Montreal Impact. The likes of Maxime Crepeau, Janio Bikel, and Jasser Khmiri continue to be sidelined due to injury.

Injuries: Maxime Crepeau, Janio Bikel, and Jasser Khmiri

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Real Salt Lake vs Vancouver Whitecaps Predicted Lineups

Real Salt Lake (4-3-3): Andrew Putna; Donny Toia, Nedum Onuoha, Justen Glad, Aaron Herrera; Damir Kreilach, Pablo Ruiz, Albert Rusnak, Corey Baird; Giuseppe Rossi and Chang

Vancouver Whitecaps Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Thomas Hasal; Ali Adnan, Andy Rose, Derek Cornelius, Erik Godoy; Leonard Owusu, Russell Teibert, Michael Baldisimo; David Milinkovic; Theo Bair and Yordy Reyna

Real Salt Lake vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction

Real Salt Lake have won just once in their last five games. Vancouver Whitecaps have been showing some signs of life of late. However, Real Salt Lake will be looking to rebound and they have the home advantage as well. This one will be a tight affair.

Prediction: Real Salt Lake 1-1 Vancouver Whitecaps