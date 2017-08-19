Records broken by India after their 2-1 win over Mauritius

India registered their ninth win on the spin.

Robin Singh was the hero today (image source: AIFF official website)

Stephen Constantine's India were made to sweat in the drenching Mumbai rain but they came off with all three points in their Hero tri-nation series opener against Mauritius. The African side took the lead inside the opening 20 minutes but a Robin Singh-inspired Indian side produced a comeback that has become the norm for the Blue Tigers.

Singh equalised in the 38th minute before being taken off at the half-time break. His replacement, Balwant Singh, put the finishing touches on India's winner early in the second half to send the vociferous Mumbai crowd into raptures. It was India's first win under captain Sandesh Jhingan, who had to endure a few nervy moments as the game trudged past the finish line.

In the process, the Blue Tigers stumbled upon a few new milestones that will be hard to repeat for future generations. Here are the records India broke with their 2-1 win today.

#1 Nine straight wins for India

With their win today, India have recorded nine straight wins in international matches, including the unofficial friendly against Bhutan in August last year. This is the Blue Tigers' most productive spell in history and the golden run will stand them in good stead for next month's crucial AFC Asian Cup 2019 qualifier against Macau.

#2 Constantine reaches number 35

Ahead of today's match, head coach Constantine had given 32 players their national team debuts during his second spell in India and the run continued when Amrinder Singh, Nikhil Poojary and Manvir Singh were handed their first India caps. No head coach in the history of Indian football has handed debuts to so many players in such a short space of time.