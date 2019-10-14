Reno's Marcinkowski voted Championship Player of the Week

TAMPA, Fla. – Reno 1868 FC goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski has been voted the USL Championship Player of the Week for Week 31 of the 2019 season. The United States U-23 international recorded a nine-save shutout – the second-highest number of saves posted in a shutout in the Championship this season – to earn 1868 FC a 0-0 draw against El Paso Locomotive FC on Saturday night at Greater Nevada Field.

Marcinkowski received 35 percent of the poll conducted by a national panel of independent media representing every USL Championship market. Tacoma Defiance’s Justin Dhillon finished second on 24 percent after recording two goals and one assist in his side’s 4-1 victory against Fresno FC on Saturday, the Defiance’s first road win of the season.

USL Championship Team of the Week

GK – JT Marcinkowski, Reno 1868 FC: Marcinkowski posted a nine-save shutout to earn 1868 FC a point in a 0-0 draw against El Paso Locomotive FC on Saturday night.

D – Onua Obasi, Ottawa Fury FC: Obasi won 16 of 20 duels, went 8 of 8 in aerial duels and made 12 recoveries as Fury FC earned a 1-0 victory against Indy Eleven last Wednesday night.

D – Chiro N’Toko, El Paso Locomotive FC: N’Toko scored once, completed 58 of 59 passes, won 4 of 5 duels and made four recoveries as Locomotive FC took victory against Fresno FC last Wednesday night.

D – Abdoulie Mansallay, Charlotte Independence: Mansally recorded one assist, had four chances created, made nine recoveries and completed 27 of 36 passes as the Independence defeated Bethlehem.

M – Harry Forrester, Orange County SC: Forrester scored once, completed 40 of 49 passes and 4 of 5 dribbles, won 9 of 14 duels and 2 of 3 tackles as Orange County took a 2-0 win against OKC Energy FC.

Advertisement

M – Gordon Wild, Loudoun United FC: Wild had one goal on five shots, recorded three key passes and completed 3 of 5 crosses as Loudoun took victory on Friday night against the Tampa Bay Rowdies.

M – Jose Aguinaga, Phoenix Rising FC: Aguinaga had one goal, two assists, six chances created and completed 43 of 51 passes in Rising FC’s 5-3 victory against the Portland Timbers 2 on Saturday.

M – Irvin Parra, Las Vegas Lights FC: Parra scored a pair of goals to lead Las Vegas to a 4-2 victory against San Antonio FC on Saturday night that kept Lights FC’s playoff chances alive.

F – Thomas Enevoldsen, Sacramento Republic FC: Enevoldsen had two goals and one assist for the week, including a goal and assist in Republic FC’s 3-2 victory against Tulsa Roughnecks FC on Saturday.

F – Ben Spencer, Phoenix Rising FC: Spencer notched a pair of goals and completed 26 of 30 passes as Rising FC took victory against the Portland Timbers 2 on Saturday night.

F – Justin Dhillon, Tacoma Defiance: Dhillon scored twice and notched an assist as the Defiance took their first road win of the season in a 4-1 victory against Fresno FC on Saturday night.

Bench: Andre Rawls (COS), George Campbell (ATL), Karl Ouimette (IND), Magnus Rasmussen (LOU), Robbie Kristo (NC), Sebastian Velasquez (ELP), Alfonso Ocampo-Chavez (TAC)