Rimando garners MLS Save of the Year presented by Allstate

NEW YORK (Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019) – Major League Soccer announced today that Real Salt Lake goalkeeper Nick Rimando has garnered the 2019 MLS Save of the Year presented by Allstate for his double-save effort against the Colorado Rapids on Aug. 24. Rimando becomes the first player to earn three MLS Save of the Year honors, adding to his accolades in 2012 and 2013.

The winning save was from 16 Save of the Year nominees via online voting.

Rimando’s two-save effort set the tone early for RSL to help his side earn a 2-0 victory against Colorado and capture the 2019 Rocky Mountain Cup. During the corner kick sequence, Rimando turned away the initial header, and the rebound found its way to Colorado’s Kei Kamara. Kamara’s point-blank attempt was fended off by Rimando, who while sprawled on the ground stretched with his left glove to make the goal-line save.

The sequence was just another memorable highlight-reel moment during Rimando’s impressive 20-year MLS career, as he retires with a bevy of MLS goalkeeping records. The clean sheet was one of 10 during the 2019 season for Rimando, who capped off his career with five double-digit shutout seasons and a league-record 154 regular-season shutouts.

The nine-time MLS All-Star Rimando helped Real Salt Lake advance to the Audi 2019 MLS Cup Playoffs. It marked the 10th postseason trip for Rimando during his 13 seasons with RSL. The organization had not advanced to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs prior to Rimando’s arrival.

All-time MLS Save of the Year winners:

2019: Nick Rimando – Real Salt Lake | 8/24/19 vs. Colorado Rapids, 27th minute

2018: Stefan Frei – Seattle Sounders FC | 7/4/18 vs. Colorado Rapids, 82nd minute

2017: Brad Guzan – Atlanta United | 10/15/17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 65th minute

Advertisement

2016: Joe Bendik – Orlando City SC | 5/15/16 vs. Sporting Kansas City, 45th minute

2015: Adam Kwarasey – Portland Timbers | 8/15/15 vs. Real Salt Lake, 31st minute

2014: Luis Robles – New York Red Bulls | 9/20/14 vs. Seattle Sounders FC, 69th minute

2013: Nick Rimando – Real Salt Lake | 8/3/13 vs. Colorado Rapids, 53rd minute

2012: Nick Rimando – Real Salt Lake | 4/14/12 vs. Sporting Kansas City, 75th minute

2011: Kasey Keller – Seattle Sounders FC | 10/15/11 vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 64th minute

2010: Kasey Keller – Seattle Sounders FC | 4/17/10 vs. Kansas City Wizards, 90th+2 minute

2009: Pat Onstad – Houston Dynamo | 4/19/09 vs. Colorado Rapids, 83rd minute