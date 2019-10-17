Road to the 2019 USL Championship Final unveiled

TAMPA, Fla. – The United Soccer League announced today that the 2019 USL Championship Final has been scheduled for Sunday, November 17 and will air for a second consecutive season on ESPN2 with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The game is also set to be available through the ESPN app on smartphones, tablets and other streaming devices.

“Every year the intensity and competition surrounding our playoffs continues to rise,” said USL President Jake Edwards. “We think the road to this year’s Championship Final has the potential to be our most compelling postseason yet, and we’re absolutely thrilled to give our clubs the platform to showcase their talents through our partnership with ESPN.”

The 2019 USL Championship Playoffs will open on Wednesday, October 23 with four Play-In Round contests. The No. 7 seed in each conference will host the No. 10 seed, with the No. 8 seed hosting the No. 9 seed. The lower advancing seed will face the No. 1 seed in each conference and the higher advancing seed will face the No. 2 seed in the Conference Quarterfinals.

The Eastern and Western Conference Quarterfinals will then be held on October 26-27, with the four games in the Conference Semifinals set for the weekend of November 1-3. The Eastern and Western Conference Final will be held on the weekend of November 8-10, with the Conference Champions advancing to the USL Championship Final.

Following the conclusion of the Play-In Round, the 2019 USL Championship Playoffs will operate on a fixed bracket with no re-seeding following the Conference Quarterfinals and Semifinals.

Every game of the postseason prior to the 2019 USL Championship Final will air in the United States on ESPN+, with broadcasts being produced by USL Productions, the league’s broadcast division run in association with VISTA Worldlink.

All times and dates are subject to change.

2019 USL Championship Playoffs

Play-In Round

Wednesday, October 23

Conference Quarterfinals

October 26-27

Conference Semifinals

November 1-3

Conference Finals

November 8-10

2019 USL Championship Final

Sunday, November 17