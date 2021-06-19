Austin FC vs San Jose Earthquakes prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021 

Following the international break, two struggling sides in the MLS will go head-to-head as Austin FC take on San Jose Earthquakes at the Q2 Stadium on Sunday.

The visitors are currently on a dire four-game losing streak, while the hosts have failed to win in any of their last five outings.

Austin FC failed to end their poor run of results last time out as they played out a 1-1 draw away to Sporting Kansas City.

After taking the lead through Cecilio Domínguez’s 26th-minute strike, Hungarian forward Dániel Sallói restored parity for Sporting Kansas City.

Josh Wolff's men have now failed to taste victory in their last five outings, falling to three defeats and two draws.

Their last win came on 2 May, when they beat Minnesota United 1-0 at the Allianz Field Stadium.

Meanwhile, San Jose Earthquakes have endured a mixed spell in the MLS so far.

With nine points from eight games, they sit sixth in the Western Conference table, one point and four places ahead of Sunday’s visitors.

Matias Almeyda's side head into this game off the back of a 1-0 loss to LA Galaxy. The result condemned San Jose Earthquakes to a fourth straight defeat, with their last win coming back on 8 May against Real Salt Lake.

Austin FC vs San Jose Earthquakes Heat-To-Head

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two Western Conference sides and they will both aim to begin their rivalry with a win.

Austin FC Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-D-D

San Jose Earthquakes Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-L-L

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Barcelona acting decisively in the transfer market, Manchester United working on Sancho and more

Austin FC vs San Jose Earthquakes Team News

Austin FC

The hosts have a relatively long absentee list heading into the game. Danny Hoesen, Daniel Pereira, Hector Jimenez, Ben Sweat and Ulises Segura have all been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Danny Hoesen, Daniel Pereira, Hector Jimenez, Ben Sweat, Ulises Segura

Suspended: None

San Jose Earthquakes

Jacob Akanyirige remains the only doubt for the visitors as he battles a hip problem.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Jacob Akanyirige

Suspended: None

Austin FC vs San Jose Earthquakes Predicted XI

Austin FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Brad Stuver; Zan Kolmanic, Matt Besler, Jhohan Romana, Nick Lima; Diego Fagundez, Sebastian Berhalter, Tomas Pochettino; Cecilio Dominguez, Jon Gallagher, Jared Stroud

San Jose Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): James Marcinkowski (GK); Paul Marie, Oswaldo Alanis, Florian Jungwirth, Luciano Abescaris; Eric Remedi, Jackson Yueill; Carlos Fierro, Andres Rios, Cristian Espinoza; Cade Cowell

Also Read: Jim Beglin's Euro 2020: 5 players who could impress in unfamiliar positions

Austin FC vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction

Both sides will be desperate for a win to get their season up and running after their respective drop-offs in form in recent weeks.

While we predict this will be a cagey and low-scoring affair, we are tipping the visitors to claim the win as they take on the inexperienced hosts.

Prediction: Austin FC 0-1 San Jose Earthquakes

Fabrizio Romano has joined Sportskeeda. Check Here!

Edited by Peter P