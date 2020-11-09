Reports: Los Angeles Galaxy interested in signing Mesut Ozil

MLS side Los Angeles Galaxy are said to be interested in bringing Mesut Ozil across the Atlantic for the next season of the MLS.

Ozil's Arsenal contract runs out at the end of the season, but he could well leave the club in January. He has been omitted from their squads for both the Premier League and the Europa League, so he might well have played his last Arsenal game already.

Fichajes, via SportsMole are now reporting that Los Angeles Galaxy are in the hunt to sign Ozil, and add his name to the superstars that have already played for the club.

The likes of David Beckham, Steven Gerrard, Ashley Cole and Zlatan Ibrahimovic have all played for the Galaxy during their time in the MLS, and Ozil could be a terrific addition to their squad.

Los Angeles Galazy had a torrid time in the 2020 MLS season, finishing 10th out of 12 teams in the Western Conference, thereby missing out on the playoffs.

Their star signing this year, Mexican striker Javier Hernandez, has not managed to set the league alight, as he was plagued by intermittent injuries throughout the season.

Mesut Ozil to move on from Arsenal

Mesut Ozil is liekyl to have already played his last game for Arsenal

Last month, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had said that Ozil was omitted purely for sporting reasons, but that there was a chance he could work his way back into the squad.

Advertisement

Arteta called for Ozil to train professionally, and be a positive influence around the first-team squad at Arsenal.

Along with Ozil, Greek defender Sokratis Papasthatopoulos was also omitted from the Arsenal squad fo the season.

Ozil joined Arsenal from Real Madrid in 2013, when he was signed on transfer deadline day by Arsene Wenger.

During his career at Arsenal, Ozil played 254 games, in which he scored 44 goals and assisted a further 77 for his teammates.

It was also reported in the last few weeks that several clubs from around the world were interested in signing Ozil.

Fichajes have stated that DC United were interested in offering the German a contract.

Ozil also reportedly had offers from Turkish clubs in the summer, but he refused to move there, and stayed at Arsenal.

Whether Ozil leaves Arsenal in January or at the end of the season, it now looks likely that the move will be on a free transfer only.