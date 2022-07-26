Sacramento Republic vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th July | US Open Cup 2022 

Sacramento Republic will host Sporting Kansas City at the Heart Health Park on Wednesday in the US Open Cup semifinals.

The hosts have performed superbly in the cup competition, beating Portland Timbers U23, Central Valley Fuego and Phoenix Rising FC in the first three rounds. They then beat San Jose Earthquakes 2-0 and LA Galaxy 2-1 away from home to reach the last four.

Sacramento are enjoying their best run in the domestic competition after consecutive last 16 finishes in 2017 and 2018. They'll now look to test their mettle against another MLS side.

Kansas City, meanwhile, began their Open Cup campaign in the last 32, where they picked up a dramatic 4-2 comeback win over FC Dallas. They were then drawn against Houston Dynamo in the last 16, where Kansas once again came from behind to secure a 2-1 win.

They got an easier draw in the quarterfinals, whre they locked horns with Union Omaha, carrying out a 6-0 rout of the USL League One outfit.

The Wizards are four-time winners of the cup competition, lifting the trophy three times between 2012 and 2017. They'll look to win here as they strive to win a record fifth US Open Cup title.

Sacramento Republic vs Sporting Kansas City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The midweek clash will mark the first meeting between Sacramento and Kansas City.

The Quails have lost just one league game on home turf this season, the joint-fewest in the Western Conference of the the USL Championship.

The Wizards have lost eight games on the road in the MLS this season, the second-most in the division, with only newly promoted Charlotte FC losing more.

The last time a lower division club made it past the semifinals of the US Open Cup was in 2008, when Charleston Battery lost 2-1 to DC United.

Sacramento Republic vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction

Sacramento are on a four-game winless run and have failed to score in three of those outings. They have, however, lost just one home game since October last year and will hope to maximise their home advantage on Wednesday.

The visitors, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just one of their last six games. They are, however, the stronger of the two teams and should come out on top.

Prediction: Sacramento Republic 1-2 Sporting Kansas City.

Sacramento Republic vs Sporting Kansas City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Kansas City.

Tip 2 - Coritiba to concede first: YES (The visitors have conceded the first goal in their last six games).

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (All but two of the hosts' last six games have produced more than 2.5 goals).

