SAFF Championship 2018, India vs Maldives: Player Ratings

Gaurav Kadam FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 09 Sep 2018, 21:09 IST

India marched their way into the semifinals

Indian national football team played their second match in the SAFF Championship 2018 against the Maldives at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

The defending champions India started their title defence with a 2-0 win over neighbouring country Sri Lanka in the first Group B encounter. The Indian team were assured of a semifinals spot after a goalless draw between the Maldives and Sri Lanka and were on course to set up a clash with rivals Pakistan in the final four of the SAFF Championship.

The match started on a timid note and stayed so for around the first thirty minutes after which a great move by Nikhil Poojary put India ahead on the scoreboard. Manvir Singh added the second just minute before the second half to put India up 2-0 at halftime. The second half saw both the sides create a couple of chances but the scoreline remained the same as India marched their way into the semifinals.

India

Vishal Kaith (6.5/10) - The Indian keeper had a quiet first half as the Maldives attackers did not trouble him much. He was strong with his collections during set pieces and earned a good clean sheet.

Davinder Singh (7/10) - The right-back for India was actively involved in attacking moves down the flank making a lot of runs. He combined well with the midfielders ahead of him to create chances for the side.

Salam Ranjan Singh (6.5/10) - The East Bengal man was a strong presence in the Indian defence as he kept whatever attacks the Maldives managed out. He was a danger in the opponent's box during set pieces.

Subashish Bose (6.5/10) - The central defender was good with the ball at his feet and kickstarted the play when India played from the back. He put in strong challenges as well and won headers.

Jerry Lalrinzuala (7/10) - The marauding left-back of India was heavily involved in the attacks for the Blue Tigers with his runs on the wings. He put in a lot of crosses into the box for the strikers to attack.

Anirudh Thapa (8/10) - The mainstay of the Indian midfield and captain for the day, Thapa was instrumental to keep the ball moving across the park. He provided the assist for the second goal with a well-timed through ball for Manvir Singh.

Vinit Rai (7/10) - The defensive midfielder played his part in the midfield as he kept the Maldivian attacks from developing. He was strong with his tackles and also good at moving the ball out from the back of the midfield.

Lallianzuala Chhangte (6/10) - The goalscorer from the match against Sri Lanka was active in and around the attacking box as he kept looking for passes to the attackers.

Nikhil Poojary (8.5/10) - The man from Mumbai got his first goal in the national colors when he started and finished a superb move from the midfield to slot past the goalkeeper. He was constantly a source of concern for the Maldivian defence with his attacking threat.

Farukh Choudhary (8/10) - Choudhary played as a central striker for the second game running and made good runs into the Maldives box. He provided the perfect 1-2 pass for Nikhil Poojary to score in the first half.

Manvir Singh (8/10) - Manvir also scored his first goal for India just before the end of the first half when he beat the offside trap and rounded the keeper to finish in the empty net. He was active throughout the match with his runs into the box and was good in his hold-up play.

Substitutes:

Vignesh D (4.5/10) - The youngster came on for Chhangte at the start of the second half of the match.

Sumeet Passi (4/10) - The Jamshedpur FC man replaced his clubmate Farukh Choudhary upfront as Constantine added fresh legs in the Indian attack.

Hitesh Sharma (2/10) - The former Mumbai FC midfielder replaced goalscorer Nikhil Poojary for the final stretch of the match.

