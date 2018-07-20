Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
SAFF U-15 Women’s Championship 2018: 35 players called for Indian National Team Camp

Press Release
NEWS
News
138   //    20 Jul 2018, 12:46 IST

The 35 players which were called up
The 35 players which were called up

NEW DELHI: The Indian U-15 Women’s National Team kicked-off their National Camp in Cuttack, Odisha yesterday (July 15, 2018) for the SAFF U-15 Women’s Championship slated to be held in Thimphu, Bhutan from August 08-18, 2018.

35 players have been called up to the National Camp in Cuttack which is slated to conclude on August 06, 2018, after which the Indian eves will depart Indian shores for Bhutan.

The Indian U-15s have been drawn in Group A of the SAFF U-15 Women’s Championship alongside hosts Bhutan and Sri Lanka. While the Indian eves face Sri Lanka on August 09, 2018, they square off against the hosts on August 13, 2018.

"Our main focus is on fitness and team chemistry", said Head Coach Firmin D'Souza. "Our main objective is to win the SAFF Cup and we will try our level best to bring home the trophy" 

The list of the 35 players follows below:

GOALKEEPERS: Tanu, Manisha, Anjali Barke, N Khushi Chanu.

DEFENDERS: Ritu Devi, Kavita, Sunita Munda, Arya Sree, N. Gitanjali, S Mekola Devi, Salge Majhi, Sangeeta Das, Sarita Soreng, Lavanya.

MIDFIELDERS: Varsha, Avika Singh, Nisha, Poonam, Kiran, Nandana Krishnan, Malavika, Priyanka Sujeesh, Jhanvi Shetty, T. Martina, Naorem Priyangka Devi, Th. Kritina Devi, Lynda Kom, Malati Munday, Jyoti Kumari, M. Saritha.

FORWARDS: Anju, Mmehak Lobo, Sakshi Hiwale, H.Shilky Devi, L. BabyDolly.

HEAD COACH: Firmin D’Souza

India’s fixtures in the SAFF U-15 Women’s Championship:

AUGUST 09: India vs Sri Lanka

AUGUST 13: India vs Bhutan.

