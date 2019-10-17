San Antonio’s Guzman Voted Championship Player of the Week

TAMPA, Fla. – San Antonio FC forward Ever Guzman has been voted the USL Championship Player of the Week for Week 32 of the 2019 season. The Mexican forward scored the first hat trick in SAFC’s history last Friday night as San Antonio took a 4-3 victory against the Portland Timbers 2 at Providence Park to boost their hopes of a place in the 2019 USL Championship Playoffs.

Guzman received 56 percent of the poll conducted by a national panel of independent media representing every USL Championship market. Real Monarchs SLC goalkeeper Andrew Putna finished second on 22 percent after recording eight saves across two victories for the Monarchs.

USL Championship Team of the Week

GK – Andrew Putna, Real Monarchs SLC: Putna recorded eight saves and one shutout across two contests as the Monarchs took victory against Orange County SC and Phoenix Rising FC.

D – Forrest Lasso, Nashville SC: Lasso recorded 20 clearances, 10 recoveries, won 16 of 18 duels and 10 of 11 aerials across two outings as Nashville took victories against Louisville and North Carolina.

D – Onua Obasi, Ottawa Fury FC: Obasi recorded 20 recoveries, eight interceptions and won 22 of 33 duels to help Ottawa clinch a place in the playoffs with four points from two outings over the week.

D – George Campbell, ATL UTD 2: Campbell scored the opening goal, completed 64 of 71 passes and won 13 of 14 duels while recording 10 recoveries and four interceptions in Atlanta’s 5-2 victory against Bethlehem.

M – Magnus Rasmussen, Louisville City FC: Rasmussen scored a pair of goals on four shots and had two chances created as LouCity recorded an 8-3 victory against the Swope Park Rangers on Saturday night.

M – Danny Bedoya, Hartford Athletic: Bedoya had one goal and one assist, four chances created and completed 31 of 34 passes as the Athletic took a 4-0 victory on Wednesday night against Birmingham Legion FC.

M – Napo Matsoso, Louisville City FC: Matsoso scored once, won 11 of 13 duels and seven tackles, and completed 42 of 45 passes in Louisville’s 8-3 victory against Swope Park.

M – Lebo Moloto, Nashville SC: Moloto had one goal and one assist, completed 31 of 37 passes and recorded three chances created while winning 5 of 6 duels in Nashville’s 2-0 victory against North Carolina FC.

M – Walter Restrepo, San Antonio FC: Restrepo had two assists and six chances created, won 7 of 12 duels, made nine recoveries and completed 25 of 38 passes in San Antonio’s 4-3 victory against Portland.

F – Ever Guzman, San Antonio FC: Guzman recorded the first hat trick in San Antonio FC’s history to lead it to a 4-3 victory against the Portland Timbers 2 on Friday night that could prove key to its playoff hopes.

F – Alioune Ndour, Loudoun United FC: Ndour scored three goals in two games as Loudoun defeated Saint Louis FC and the Charleston Battery and recorded seven shots across the two victories.

Bench: Cody Cropper (HFD), Maikel Chang (SLC), Kevin Partida (RNO), Niall McCabe (LOU), Lewis Hilton (STL), Cameron Iwasa (SAC), Niki Jackson (CLT)