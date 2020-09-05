San Jose Earthquakes vs Colorado Rapids prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

San Jose Earthquakes return to home turf for the first time in almost six months to host Colorado Rapids tonight in a bottom-of-the-table Western Conference match in the MLS.

San Jose Earthquakes were the surprise package of the MLS is Back tournament but have since stuttered, suffering back to back defeats against Los Angeles Galaxy and LAFC.

Meanwhile, Colorado Rapids have lost two and drawn three games after starting off their regular season campaign with two successive victories. They have been in dismal form after the Covid break and will be desperate to get back on their feet as they travel to take on San Jose.

San Jose Earthquakes will be worried about the leakage at the back after having conceded eight goals against the Los Angeles sides. San Jose manager Matias Almeyda is not exactly happy with the packed schedule following the restart. Speaking at the virtual press conference after their 5-1 humbling at the hands of LAFC, he said,

“I notice a big change after the long stop [after MLS is Back in Orlando] among the players and everyone, including myself,”

“The only way to get out of it is by working and unfortunately when you play every three days, time for work [practice] is brief.”

Colorado coach Robin Fraser is wary of the threat that San Jose Earthquakes pose, especially as they are raring to bounce back from back-to-back defeats. Speaking ahead of the game, Fraser said,

"It's going to be a difficult game, obviously they're a team that makes it extremely difficult for teams to get into their rhythm the way they defend,"

"I know they had a poor result [Wednesday] night, which probably means they come out with more resolve on the weekend. We just have to be cognizant of that and try to be as efficient as we can in doing the things that we want to do."

San Jose Earthquakes vs Colorado Rapids Head-to-Head

San Jose Earthquakes and Colorado Rapids have gone up against each other in a total of 29 games. San Jose Earthquakes have won 11 times while Colorado Rapids have been victorious on seven occasions. Eleven games have ended in a draw.

The last time San Jose Earthquakes and Colorado Rapids clashed, it was the latter that walked away with a 2-1 win.

Four days until gameday.



Let's remember last year's 2-1 win over @SJEarthquakes, shall we? pic.twitter.com/Sd15x9CQZI — Colorado Rapids (@ColoradoRapids) September 2, 2020

San Jose Earthquakes form guide: W-W-L-L-L

Colorado Rapids form guide: L-L-D-L-D

San Jose Earthquakes vs Colorado Rapids Team News

San Jose Earthquakes have no injuries heading into the game and all their players are fit and available to feature.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Kortne Ford continues to be sidelined for the Colorado Rapids owing to a knee injury. Other than that, Robin Fraser has a full squad to choose from.

Injuries: Kortne Ford

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

San Jose Earthquakes vs Colorado Rapids Predicted Lineups

San Jose Earthquakes Predicted XI: Daniel Vega, Tommy Thomson, Guram Kashia, Alanis, Nick Lima, Jackson Yueill, Judson, Vako, Cristian Espinosa, Andres Rios, Hoesen

Colorado Rapids Predicted XI: William Yarbrough, Keegan Rosenberry, Lalas Abubakar, Wilson, Sam Vines, Jack Price, Kellyn Acosta, Younes Namli, Diego Rubio, Kei Kamara, Nicolas Benezet

San Jose Earthquakes vs Colorado Rapids Prediction

Both San Jose Earthquakes and Colorado Rapids have been poor defensively. San Jose Earthquakes, in fact, have the worst defensive record in the MLS this season. Colorado Rapids showed signs of improving in their draw against Sporting Kansas City. We expect the Rapids to beat San Jose tonight.

Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 2-3 Colorado Rapids