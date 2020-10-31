San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

San Jose Earthquakes host Los Angeles FC in the MLS on Sunday evening. The hosts are not in particularly good form heading into this game, but that has largely been down to their inconsistency.

In their last match, they managed a good 2-0 victory over Real Salt Lake, thanks to a brace from Chris Wondolowski. However, in the recent past, San Jose Earthquakes have not managed to put together a run in which they have a number of games on the bounce.

Los Angeles FC are in good form though, with the return of their influential captain Carlos Vela proving to be a massive shot in the arm for them. They have won both their last two matches - 2-0 against Los Angeles Galaxy, and 2-1 against Houston Dynamo.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles FC Head-to-Head

Los Angeles FC have won six of the seven matches they have played against San Jose Earthquakes, losing the other one.

On Sunday, LAFC will be keen to continue their domination of the head-to-head record of this fixture.

San Jose Earthquakes form guide: W-L-D-W-L

Los Angeles FC form guide: W-W-D-L-W

San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles FC Team News

Danny Hoesen has a groin injury and will be ruled out of this clash for San Jose Earthquakes.

Injury: Danny Hoesen

Suspension: None

For Los Angeles FC, Andy Najar has a hamstring injury, while Mark-Anthony Kaye has an ankle problem. Both players are ruled out.

Los Angeles FC also have confirmed three players tested positive for COVID-19, but didn't name them.

📝 LAFC statement on two additional confirmed positive COVID-19 cases.https://t.co/0wCLQh8kHN — LAFC (@LAFC) October 30, 2020

Injuries: Andy Najar, Mark-Anthony Kaye

Suspension: None

San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles FC Predicted XI

San Jose Earthquakes Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): JT Marcinkowski; Tommy Thompson, Oswaldo Alanis, Florian Jungwirth, Nick Lima; Judson; Carlos Fierro, Andres Rios, Jackson Tueill, Cristian Espinoza; Chris Wondolowski

Los Angeles FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pablo Sisniega; Diego Palacios, Eddie Segura, Dejan Jakovic, Latif Blessing; Bryce Duke, Jose Cifuentes, Francisco Ginella; Diego Rossi, Carlos Vela, Brian Rodriguez

San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles FC Prediction

Despite San Jose Earthquakes's win in their last game against Real Salt Lake, we fancy Los Angeles FC to win this game. They look to be the better side with the more pedigreed players, so we expect Carlos Vela to make the difference, as he so often does.

Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 1-3 Los Angeles FC