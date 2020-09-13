San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles Galaxy prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

San Jose Earthquakes host Los Angeles Galaxy in the MLS Western Conference regular season on Sunday night, as they look to bounce back from a humbling 7-1 loss to Seattle Sounders in their last game.

San Jose are winless in their last five games, and have conceded 20 goals in those games, a slide which has seen them plummet to the bottom of the Western Conference Standings.

The Galaxy, on the other hand, are the form team in the MLS, with four wins on the bounce coming into this one. Their last game, a 3-0 win over city rivals Los Angeles FC was another warning sign to the rest of the field that they are the hottest team in the MLS right now, and one could discount them only at their own peril.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles Galaxy Head-to-Head

The two teams have faced each other 60 times before this game, and San Jose hold a slender 24-22 advantage in the number of wins in games between these two sides. They have played 14 draws between each other, and are definitely evenly matched over the course of their respective histories.

But if you delve into recent form, that is a completely different picture. Galaxy have scored three goals in each of their last three games, and have picked up four wins on the bounce.

Meanwhile, in their last three games, San Jose have had a 7-1 drubbing at Seattle Sounders to follow a 5-1 loss against Los Angeles FC a week before that.

San Jose Earthquakes form guide - L-W-L-L-L

Los Angeles Galaxy form guide - W-W-W-W-D

Advertisement

San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles Galaxy Team News

San Jose Earthquakes

Attacking player Danny Hoesen missed the last game with a thigh problem and is likely to continue to miss out. Swedish player Magnus Eriksson has also led the club, and returned to his native country.

Injured: Danny Hoesen

Suspended: None

Los Angeles Galaxy

LA Galaxy's superstar Mexican striker Javier Hernandez has returned to full training after recovering from a calf problem, and is set ot bolster a Galaxy side that is already buzzing and full of confidence.

Jonathan dos Santos, though, is still not yet fully fit, and on his path to recovery after a lengthy absence, and is unlikely to feature in this game.

Injured: Jonathan dos Santos

Suspended: None

San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles Galaxy Predicted XIs

San Jose Earthquakes (4-4-2): Daniel Vega, Tommy Thompson, Guram Kashia, Alanis, Nick Lima, Jackson Yueill, Judson, Vako, Cristian Espinosa, Andres Rios, Hoesen

Los Angeles Galaxy (4-2-3-1): David Bingham; Rolf Feltscher, Daniel Steres, Nick DePuy, Emiliano Insua; Perry Kitchen, Joe Corona; Julian Araujo, Sebastian Lletget, Cristian Pavon; Ethan Zubak

San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles Galaxy Prediction

San Jose Earthquakes are in horrendous form, and could not pick a worse time to face the Galaxy, who are undoubtedly the form team in the MLS.

Given the form and the confidence of the respective teams going into the fixture, it is hard to see anything other than a comfortable LA Galaxy win.

Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 1-4 LA Galaxy