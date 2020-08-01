San Jose Earthquakes vs Minnesota United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Two teams that have had quite contrasting outings in the round of 16, San Jose Earthquakes and Minnesota United, will square up against each other as the MLS is back tournament heats up. Several of the MLS heavyweights like Toronto FC, Seattle Sounders and Los Angeles FC have already fallen and there has been no shortage of surprises so far.

San Jose were rampant against Real Salt Lake beating them by 5 goals to 2, thanks to goals from Espinoza, Magnus Eriksson, Valeri Qazaishvilli and Chris Wondolowski. Meanwhile, Minnesota come to the quarter-final on the back of a penalty shootout victory against Columbus Crew.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Minnesota United Head-to-Head

San Jose and Minnesota have gone up against each other 8 times so far. San Jose Earthquakes have dominated the fixture, winning 5 times. Minnesota have won against San Jose thrice. There have been no draws.

However, it is interesting to note that the last 3 times that San Jose and Minnesota went up against each other, it was Minnesota that came out on top.

San Jose Earthquakes form guide: L-D-W-W-W

Minnesota United form guide: W-W-D-D-W

San Jose Earthquakes vs Minnesota United Team News

San Jose Earthquakes have a full squad of players to choose from. They are most likely to retain the XI that decimated Real Salt Lake in the Round of 16.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

For Minnesota United, Kevin Molino who returned to the bench but didn't feature in the Round of 16 game, might return to action today. If he doesn't, Hassani Dotson will take his place.

Minnesota are also without star defender Opara who missed the tournament as he continues his rehabilitation.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Kevin Molino

Suspended: None

San Jose Earthquakes vs Minnesota United Predicted XI

San Jose Earthquakes Predicted XI (4-3-3): Daniel Vega, Tommy Thomson, Guram Kashia, Alanis, Nick Lima, Jackson Yueill, Magnus Eriksson, Judson, Cristian Espinosa, Andres Rios, Qazaishvili

Minnesota United predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Tyler Miller, Metanire, Jose Aja, Michael Boxall, Chase Gasper, Osvaldo Alonso, Gregus, Finlay, Hassani Doston, Robin Lod and Luis Amarilla.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Minnesota United Prediction

San Jose have been the more impressive team in the tournament. But Minnesota have beaten them in all their 3 previous meetings. However, the way the teams have progressed in the tournament so far, it looks like San Jose will emerge victorious here.

Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 3-1 Minnesota United