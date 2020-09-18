San Jose Earthquakes vs Portland Timbers prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

San Jose Earthquakes will face Portland Timbers for the second time in four days. The MLS Western Conference enemies played out a 1-1 draw in midweek at the Earthquakes Stadium. This has been a testing time for San Jose who have been struggling to replicate the form that made them the surprise package of the MLS is Back tournament.

Quickest VAR check of all time.



You did the right thing, ref. @WellsFargo | #VamosSJ pic.twitter.com/zVjzpIT0Yw — San Jose Earthquakes (@SJEarthquakes) September 17, 2020

Portland Timbers, the champions of the MLS is Back tournament, have also been stuttering of late and are currently 7th on the Western Conference standings, tied at 15 points with Los Angeles Galaxy and Los Angeles FC but languishing behind them on goal difference.

The Timbers have just one win in their last seven regular-season outings while the Earthquakes haven't won any of their last seven matches. Earlier this month they were humbled by Seattle Sounders, getting beaten 7-1 at CenturyLink Field.

Yimmi Chara's return has definitely given Portland Timbers a boost and he combined with his brother to give them the lead against San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday. Head coach Giovanni Savarese is hopeful that Yimmi Chara can play the full 90 from here on in.

"Yimmi showed a lot of quality today, he played an excellent game, was able to score a beautiful goal,"

"We played him the minutes that we thought he needed and he continues to advance, he continues to get stronger and better. Hopefully he's going to be fully fit soon to be able to play 90, we're working on it. But today his performance was outstanding.

The @McDonalds McDelivery of the match for #SJvPOR was of course this tasty combo between the Chara brothers. #RCTID pic.twitter.com/VSwi6eX6zJ — Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) September 18, 2020

San Jose Earthquakes vs Portland Timbers Head-to-Head

The Portland Timbers have dominated the fixture and have won 13 matches out of a total of 27 games that they have played against the San Jose Earthquakes. The Earthquakes have won only six games against the Portland Timbers. Eight games have ended in draws.

Both teams played out a 1-1 draw when they met on Wednesday.

San Jose Earthquakes form guide in the MLS: L-D-L-L-D

Portland Timbers form guide in the MLS: W-L-D-L-D

San Jose Earthquakes vs Portland Timbers Team News

San Jose Earthquakes attacking midfielder Gilbert Fuentes continues to be sidelined after suffering a collarbone fracture. Other than that, they have a full squad on call.

Injuries: Gilbert Fuentes

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Dairon Asprilla and Sebastian Blanco are sidelined for the Timbers. They have no other casualties or suspensions.

Injured: Dairon Asprilla, Sebastian Blanco

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

San Jose Earthquakes vs Portland Timbers Predicted Lineups

San Jose Earthquakes Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Daniel Vega; Marcos Lopez, Guram Kashia, Oswaldo Alanis, Nick Lima; Florian Jungwirth; Shea Salinas, Jackson Yueill, Tommy Thompson, Cristian Espinoza; Chris Wondolowski

Portland Timbers Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Steve Clark; Jorge Villafana, Dario Zuparic, Larrys Mubiala, Chris Duvall; Erik Williamson, Diego Chara; Cristhian Paredes, Diego Valeri, Marvin Loria; Jeremy Ebobisse

San Jose Earthquakes vs Portland Timbers Prediction

The two teams are low on confidence and we're expecting to see more of what we saw on Wednesday night. A cagey affair is on the cards, folks.

Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 1-1 Portland Timbers