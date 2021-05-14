San Jose Earthquakes vs Portland Timbers prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Portland Timbers will be looking to get back to winning ways as they travel to take on San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday night.

San Jose Earthquakes have got off to a good start this MLS season, but they had their three-game winning streak snapped on Wednesday by Seattle Sounders. The Sounders won by a single goal, a singular thunderbolt from Cristian Roldan's boot in the 18th minute of the game.

San Jose Earthquakes have been in good goalscoring form so far this season and have scored 10 goals in five despite ducking out in their latest outing against the Sounders. Their opponents on Sunday, Portland Timbers, also suffered a defeat in their latest outing at the hands of Seattle Sounders.

Portland Timbers have had a very underwhelming start to the new season. Giovanni Savarese's men have had just one win in four games and that came against Houston Dynamo. They've lost to Vancouver Whitecaps, FC Dallas and Seattle Sounders and have also crashed out of the CONCACAF Champions League.

The Timbers have scored just four goals and shipped in eight and that will be a huge cause for concern to Savarese. Up against a San Jose side that's enjoyed their best start to a season since 2012, Portland Timbers will have their work cut out for them as they look to return to winning ways.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Portland Timbers Head-to-Head

In the last ten meetings between San Jose Earthquakes and Portland Timbers, the latter have been the dominant side, winning six games. San Jose Earthquakes have won thrice while one match has ended as a draw. Portland Timbers are unbeaten in their last four matches against the Earthquakes.

The last time these two sides locked horns was in October last year and Portland Timbers won the game 3-0.

San Jose Earthquakes form guide: L-W-W-W-L

Portland Timbers form guide: W-D-L-L-L

San Jose Earthquakes vs Portland Timbers Team News

San Jose Earthquakes

19-year-old defender Jacob Akanyirige is out with a hip injury while Oswaldo Alanis, who is on loan from Liga MX side, Guadalajara, is a doubt after picking up a knee problem in the game against Seattle Sounders.

Injuries: Jacob Akanyirige

Doubtful: Oswaldo Alanis

Suspensions: None

Portland Timbers

Ahead of our trip to San Jose, Gio Savarese gives an update on the status of the roster, managing the next few games before the break in June, and more.



Full press conference: https://t.co/iUGId6tSPZ | #RCTID pic.twitter.com/sLtTwx6HSO — Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) May 14, 2021

Diego Chara and Larrys Mabiala are the latest additions to the injury list and are both out with hamstring strains. Aljaz Ivacic recently underwent groin surgery and has been sidelined.

Portland Timbers continue to be burdened by quite a few injury concerns. Jaroslaw Niezgoda and Sebastian Blanco are still recovering from the ACL injuries they suffered last year and are unavailable.

Ismaila Jome is out for the season after rupturing his Achilles tendon in a training session a couple of weeks ago. Steve Clark and Cristhian Paredes are both out injured as well. Renzo Zambrano is a doubt after sustaining a thigh injury.

Injuries: Diego Chara, Jaroslaw Niezgoda, Sebastian Blanco, Aljaz Ivacic, Ismaila Jome, Cristhian Paredes, Steve Clark, Larrys Mabiala

Doubtful: Renzo Zambrano

Suspensions: None

San Jose Earthquakes vs Portland Timbers Predicted Lineups

San Jose Earthquakes Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): James Marcinkowski; Marcos López, Tanner Beason, Florian Jungwirth, Tommy Thompson; Jackson Yueill, Eric Remedi; Carlos Fiero, Javier Lopez, Cristian Espinoza; Cade Cowell

Portland Timbers Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jeff Attinella; Claudio Bravo, Dario Zuparic, Bill Tuiloma, Jose Van Rankin; Andy Polo, Eryk Williamson; Diego Valeri, Dairon Asprilla, Yimmi Chara; Felipe Mora

San Jose Earthquakes vs Portland Timbers Prediction

It's a fixture that the Timbers have found a lot of joy in in recent years. However, San Jose Earthquakes are in pretty good form. We expect this one to be a toughly-contested affair with the Timbers edging it as the they are the more well-rested unit.

Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 1-2 Portland Timbers