San Jose Earthquakes vs Real Salt Lake: prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

San Jose Earthquakes will face off against Real Salt Lake in the round of 16 on Monday. San Jose Earthquakes have been one of the better teams in the MLS is back tournament so far, remaining unbeaten in the group stage.

After settling for a goalless draw against Seattle Sounders, they mustered back to back wins against Vancouver Whitecaps and Chicago, defeating them 4-3 and 2-0 respectively.

Moving on pic.twitter.com/QkmZgrrXlv — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) July 22, 2020

However, Real Salt Lake have had their share of issues to navigate. After winning against Colorado 2-0 in their opening fixture, they drew against Minnesota before losing 2-0 to Sporting KC.

This is not exactly an assuring turn in form for Real Salt Lake and San Jose, who had the 3rd best return of points in the group stage among all the teams will be fancying their chances here.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Real Salt Lake Head-to-Head

San Jose Earthquakes and Real Salt Lake have played against each other 30 times till today. San Jose have won only 9 of those encounters while Real Salt Lake have come out on top 12 times. 9 games between the teams have ended in draws.

The last time these two sides met was in September last year and Real Salt Lake emerged the winners defeating San Jose by 1 goal to nil.

Advertisement

San Jose Earthquakes vs Real Salt Lake Team News

Missing this guy on the field.



We caught up with @20Marcos_Lopez in the bubble to see how he's recovering from his injury. #VamosSJ | @VHPhealth pic.twitter.com/KC3BjJIOKb — San Jose Earthquakes (@SJEarthquakes) July 26, 2020

San Jose Earthquakes might receive a boost as Marcos Lopez, who missed out on the group stage as he was recuperating from a surgery, might return to the fray today. Other than that, there is nothing to report on San Jose as far as injuries or suspensions are concerned.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Marcos Lopez

Suspended: None

Real Salt Lake are without Nedum Onuoha who opted to not participate in the tournament owing to the Covid pandemic. Albert Rusnack's involvement here is once again under question after the player missed the last game. If he is not fit for this one, it will be a huge blow for Real Salt Lake.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Albert Rusnack

Suspended: None

San Jose Earthquakes vs Real Salt Lake Predicted Lineups

Real Salt Lake v Minnesota United FC

San Jose Earthquakes Predicted XI (4-3-3): Daniel Vega, Tommy Thomson, Guram Kashia, Alanis, Salinas, Jackson Yueill, Magnus Eriksson, Judson, Cristian Espinosa, Andres Rios, Qazaishvili

Real Salt Lake Predicted XI (4-3-3): Zac MacMath, Donny Toia, Marcelo Silva, Justen Glad, Kyle Beckerman, Everton Luiz, Pablo Ruiz, Corey Baird, Justin Meram and Damir Kreilach

San Jose Earthquakes vs Real Salt Lake Prediction

San Jose Earthquakes' high intensity game might prove to be too much for Real Salt Lake here. San Jose have been in good form and Real Salt Lake have not been at their best. If he is not cleared to play, the absence of Albert Rusnack is also expected to affect the team gravely.

Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 3-1 Real Salt Lake

Also read: 10 most overrated players in football history