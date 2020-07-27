San Jose Earthquakes vs Real Salt Lake: prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

San Jose Earthquakes will face off against Real Salt Lake in the round of 16 on Monday. San Jose Earthquakes have been one of the better teams in the MLS is back tournament so far, remaining unbeaten in the group stage.
After settling for a goalless draw against Seattle Sounders, they mustered back to back wins against Vancouver Whitecaps and Chicago, defeating them 4-3 and 2-0 respectively.
However, Real Salt Lake have had their share of issues to navigate. After winning against Colorado 2-0 in their opening fixture, they drew against Minnesota before losing 2-0 to Sporting KC.
This is not exactly an assuring turn in form for Real Salt Lake and San Jose, who had the 3rd best return of points in the group stage among all the teams will be fancying their chances here.
San Jose Earthquakes vs Real Salt Lake Head-to-Head
San Jose Earthquakes and Real Salt Lake have played against each other 30 times till today. San Jose have won only 9 of those encounters while Real Salt Lake have come out on top 12 times. 9 games between the teams have ended in draws.
The last time these two sides met was in September last year and Real Salt Lake emerged the winners defeating San Jose by 1 goal to nil.
San Jose Earthquakes vs Real Salt Lake Team News
San Jose Earthquakes might receive a boost as Marcos Lopez, who missed out on the group stage as he was recuperating from a surgery, might return to the fray today. Other than that, there is nothing to report on San Jose as far as injuries or suspensions are concerned.
Injuries: None
Doubtful: Marcos Lopez
Suspended: None
Real Salt Lake are without Nedum Onuoha who opted to not participate in the tournament owing to the Covid pandemic. Albert Rusnack's involvement here is once again under question after the player missed the last game. If he is not fit for this one, it will be a huge blow for Real Salt Lake.
Injuries: None
Doubtful: Albert Rusnack
Suspended: None
San Jose Earthquakes vs Real Salt Lake Predicted Lineups
San Jose Earthquakes Predicted XI (4-3-3): Daniel Vega, Tommy Thomson, Guram Kashia, Alanis, Salinas, Jackson Yueill, Magnus Eriksson, Judson, Cristian Espinosa, Andres Rios, Qazaishvili
Real Salt Lake Predicted XI (4-3-3): Zac MacMath, Donny Toia, Marcelo Silva, Justen Glad, Kyle Beckerman, Everton Luiz, Pablo Ruiz, Corey Baird, Justin Meram and Damir Kreilach
San Jose Earthquakes vs Real Salt Lake Prediction
San Jose Earthquakes' high intensity game might prove to be too much for Real Salt Lake here. San Jose have been in good form and Real Salt Lake have not been at their best. If he is not cleared to play, the absence of Albert Rusnack is also expected to affect the team gravely.
Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 3-1 Real Salt Lake
Published 27 Jul 2020, 13:46 IST