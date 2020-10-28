San Jose Earthquakes vs Real Salt Lake prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

San Jose Earthquakes will welcome Real Salt Lake to the Earthquakes Stadium on Thursday, with three points at stake in the MLS.

The hosts currently sit seventh on the Western Conference table, with 24 points picked up from 20 matches, while their opponents are one place below on 22 points - albeit with one game less.

San Jose Earthquakes were on the losing end of a 2-1 scoreline against Vancouver Whitecaps over the weekend, while Real Salt Lake played out a goalless draw with FC Dallas at home.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Real Salt Lake Team News

The two sides have met on 34 occasions in the past and there is very little to separate them in terms of their head-to-head record.

San Jose Earthquakes have the slightly better record with 12 wins and 11 draws, while Real Salt Lake have 11 wins, scoring 47 goals and conceding 44.

The most recent meeting between the sides came in July, in the second round of the MLS is Back tournament and the Earthquakes ran riot, thrashing their opponents 5-2 to qualify for the quarter-finals.

San Jose Earthquakes form guide: W-L-W-D-L

Real Salt Lake Team News: L-L-L-W-D

San Jose Earthquakes

The hosts have only one player ruled out through injury. Danny Hoesen will sit out this clash with a groin problem.

San Jose Earthquakes have no suspension worries for their fixture with Real Salt Lake.

Injury: Danny Hoesen

Suspension: None

Real Salt Lake

The visitors will be without two players for their trip to California. Christopher Garcia and Giuseppe Rossi (both due to the coronavirus) are sidelined.

There are no suspension concerns for coach Freddy Juarez.

Injuries: Christopher Garcia, Giuseppe Rossi

Suspension: None

San Jose Earthquakes vs Real Salt Lake Predicted XI

San Jose Earthquakes Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): JT Marcinkowski; Tommy Thompson, Oswaldo Alanis, Florian Jungwirth, Nick Lima; Judson; Carlos Fierro, Andres Rios, Jackson Tueill, Cristian Espinoza; Chris Wondolowski

Real Salt Lake Predicted XI (4-2-2-2): Andrew Putna; Danny Toia, Nedum Onuoha, Marcelo Silva, Aaron Herrera; Damir Kreilach, Pablo Ruiz; Corey Baird, Maikel Chang; Douglas Martinez, Albert Rusnak

San Jose Earthquakes vs Real Salt Lake Prediction

Both sides have been in similar form for most of the season and this is reflected in their close standing on the table.

The attack-minded system of the two sides guarantees that there would be goals at both ends but they might have to share the spoils in a thrilling draw.

Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 3-3 Real Salt Lake