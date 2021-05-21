San Jose Earthquakes vs Sporting Kansas City prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021 

The San Jose Earthquakes will welcome Sporting Kansas City to PayPal Park on Saturday, with three points on the line in the Western Conference of the MLS.

The hosts suffered a 2-0 defeat to Portland Timbers on home turf. Yimmi Chara and Marvin Loria scored in both halves to give the visitors all three points.

Sporting Kansas City were 3-0 victors against the Vancouver Whitecaps on home turf. Alan Pulido scored a brace to power the Wizards to victory.

The win saw the Missouri outfit climb up to third in the standings, while San Jose's defeat saw them drop down to fifth.

The Champs are here. 🏆



We're excited to honor the @SCUWomensSoccer team at halftime of Saturday's match at @PayPalPark! pic.twitter.com/oUUcsIwnhG — San Jose Earthquakes (@SJEarthquakes) May 20, 2021

San Jose Earthquakes vs Sporting Kansas City Head-to-Head

This will be the 46th meeting between the sides and they have an identical head-to-head record.

They each have 18 wins apiece, while nine previous matches ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in November 2020 when Sporting Kansas City triumphed on penalties in the first round of the MLS Playoffs.

The hosts are currently on a two-game losing streak, having initially won three games on the bounce. Sporting KC have picked up three wins from their six league games to date.

San Jose Earthquakes form guide: L-L-W-W-W

Sporting Kansas City form guide: W-L-W-L-D

San Jose Earthquakes vs Sporting Kansas City Team News

San Jose Earthquakes

The hosts have defender Jacob Akanyirige ruled out with a hip injury. There are no suspension concerns for coach Matias Almeyda.

Injury: Jacob Akanyirige

Suspension: None

Sporting Kansas City

Four Sporting Kansas City players have been sidelined through injuries. Roberto Puncec (hamstring), Felipe Hernandez (knee), Nicolas Isimat-Mirin (hamstring) and Brooks Thompson (back) are all unavailable for selection.

There are no suspension worries for the visitors.

Injuries: Roberto Puncec, Felipe Hernandez, Nicolas Isimat-Mirin, Brooks Thompson

Suspension: None

San Jose Earthquakes vs Sporting Kansas City Predicted XI

San Jose Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): James Marcinkowski (GK); Paul Marie, Oswaldo Alanis, Florian Jungwirth, Luciano Abescaris; Eric Remedi, Jackson Yueill; Carlos Fierro, Andres Rios, Cristian Espinoza; Cade Cowell

For club & country. 🇺🇸



NEWS: Jackson Yueill has been called to @USMNT training camp ahead of their friendly against Switzerland. — San Jose Earthquakes (@SJEarthquakes) May 20, 2021

Sporting Kansas City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tim Melia (GK); Luis Martins, Andreu Fontas, Ilie Sanchez, Graham Suzi; Gadi Kinda, Gianluca Busio, Roger Espinoza; Daniel Salloi, Alan Pulido, Khiri Shelton

San Jose Earthquakes vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction

Sporting Kansas City tend to play games on the front foot and their inconsistent hosts could offer them plenty of chances to capitalize on.

San Jose Earthquakes have posted negative results in recent weeks but those results did not reflect their performances. We are predicting a narrow victory for the home side, with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 Sporting Kansas City