Sanctions Announced for Real Salt Lake Head Coach Mike Petke

Real Salt Lake v Colorado Rapids

The Leagues Cup Competition Committee today announced that Real Salt Lake Head Coach Mike Petke has been suspended for three Leagues Cup matches for his conduct following the Leagues Cup game against Tigres UANL on Wednesday, July 24.

Real Salt Lake was eliminated from 2019 Leagues Cup; therefore, Petke’s three-game suspension will carry over to future Leagues Cup competitions.

In addition to the Leagues Cup Competition Committee decision, each league may issue supplemental discipline to their coaches and players.

Following a thorough review, MLS Commissioner Don Garber has suspended Real Salt Lake head coach Mike Petke for two additional MLS games, three MLS games total, and issued a $25,000 fine for the use of unacceptable and offensive language as well as repeated confrontational misconduct towards match officials after a Leagues Cup match on Wednesday, July 24.

Additionally, Petke must attend anger management, sensitivity and diversity training. This is in addition to the training that all MLS clubs attend at the beginning of each season.

Petke served the first game of his suspension during Real Salt Lake’s match at Dallas on July 27. The two additional games will be served during Real Salt Lake’s next two MLS matches on August 3 versus New York City and August 10 at Sporting Kansas City.

"There is absolutely no place for this type of behavior in our society, and Major League Soccer does not tolerate the repugnant language used by Mr. Petke," MLS Commissioner Don Garber said. "All MLS players, staff and fans must know that these comments are unacceptable, and I am extremely disappointed that a leader of one of our clubs used such insensitive language. We are committed to providing an environment in which all individuals are treated with dignity and respect at all times."