Santosh Trophy final round to commence from January 10 in Mizoram

Services - Champions, Santosh Trophy 2018-19

The draw for the Santosh Trophy final round was held at the AIFF Headquarters in Delhi, earlier today. The tournament is scheduled to be played between January 10 and January 23 next year, in Aizwal, Mizoram.

A total of ten teams divided into two groups will participate in the tournament. While defending champions Services and Delhi make proceedings in Group A interesting, West Bengal and Punjab will fight it out in Group B. Jharkhand, Meghalaya and the Group A winners of South Zone qualifiers will complete Group A. Goa, hosts Mizoram, and Group B winners of South Zone qualifiers are other teams in Group B. The South Zone qualifiers for Santosh Trophy will commence on November 5.

The draw was conducted by Anil Kamat, Director of Competitions AIFF, in the presence of AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das, senior vice-president Subrata Dutta, Anil Kumar, Souter Vaz and Chirag Tanna (League Committee members). I-League CEO Sunando Dhar and AIFF Technical Director Isac Doru were notable figures in attendance.

West Bengal have won 32 Santosh Trophy titles, the most by any team. This would be the first time, the 78-year old competition is held in the state of Mizoram.

Full Schedule:

January 10, 2020

Delhi vs Winner Group A (South Zone Qualifiers)

Services vs Jharkhand

January 11, 2020

West Bengal vs Goa

Punjab vs Winner Group B (South Zone Qualifiers)

January 12, 2020

Meghalaya vs Jharkhand

Delhi vs Services

January 13, 2020

Mizoram vs Winner Group B (South Zone Qualifiers)

West Bengal vs Punjab

January 14, 2020

Group A (South Zone Qualifiers) vs Services

Meghalaya vs Delhi

January 15, 2020

Goa vs Punjab

Mizoram vs West Bengal

January 16, 2020

Jharkhand vs Delhi

Group A (South Zone Qualifiers) vs Meghalaya

January 17, 2020

Winner Group B (South Zone Qualifiers) vs West Bengal

Goa vs Mizoram

January 18, 2020

Services vs Meghalaya

Jharkhand vs Group A (South Zone Qualifiers)

June 19, 2020

Punjab vs Mizoram

Winner Group B (South Zone Qualifiers) vs Goa

January 21, 2020 - Semi-finals

Winner of Group A vs Runners-up Group B

Winner of Group B vs Runners-up Group A

January 23, 2020: Final