Santosh Trophy final round to commence from January 10 in Mizoram
The draw for the Santosh Trophy final round was held at the AIFF Headquarters in Delhi, earlier today. The tournament is scheduled to be played between January 10 and January 23 next year, in Aizwal, Mizoram.
A total of ten teams divided into two groups will participate in the tournament. While defending champions Services and Delhi make proceedings in Group A interesting, West Bengal and Punjab will fight it out in Group B. Jharkhand, Meghalaya and the Group A winners of South Zone qualifiers will complete Group A. Goa, hosts Mizoram, and Group B winners of South Zone qualifiers are other teams in Group B. The South Zone qualifiers for Santosh Trophy will commence on November 5.
The draw was conducted by Anil Kamat, Director of Competitions AIFF, in the presence of AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das, senior vice-president Subrata Dutta, Anil Kumar, Souter Vaz and Chirag Tanna (League Committee members). I-League CEO Sunando Dhar and AIFF Technical Director Isac Doru were notable figures in attendance.
West Bengal have won 32 Santosh Trophy titles, the most by any team. This would be the first time, the 78-year old competition is held in the state of Mizoram.
Full Schedule:
January 10, 2020
Delhi vs Winner Group A (South Zone Qualifiers)
Services vs Jharkhand
January 11, 2020
West Bengal vs Goa
Punjab vs Winner Group B (South Zone Qualifiers)
January 12, 2020
Meghalaya vs Jharkhand
Delhi vs Services
January 13, 2020
Mizoram vs Winner Group B (South Zone Qualifiers)
West Bengal vs Punjab
January 14, 2020
Group A (South Zone Qualifiers) vs Services
Meghalaya vs Delhi
January 15, 2020
Goa vs Punjab
Mizoram vs West Bengal
January 16, 2020
Jharkhand vs Delhi
Group A (South Zone Qualifiers) vs Meghalaya
January 17, 2020
Winner Group B (South Zone Qualifiers) vs West Bengal
Goa vs Mizoram
January 18, 2020
Services vs Meghalaya
Jharkhand vs Group A (South Zone Qualifiers)
June 19, 2020
Punjab vs Mizoram
Winner Group B (South Zone Qualifiers) vs Goa
January 21, 2020 - Semi-finals
Winner of Group A vs Runners-up Group B
Winner of Group B vs Runners-up Group A
January 23, 2020: Final