Schools from Bangalore, Goa, Belgaum and Dubai to battle it out in Parikrma Champions League 2018

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS News 10 // 20 Nov 2018, 17:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bangalore, November 2018: A football championship match that will witness not only the best football teams from schools in the city but a school from Dubai, from Belgaum and Goa battling for the Equality Cup – a Cup that symbolizes the breaking down of social barriers.

What’s new this year? The league will take place on the fantastic grounds at the newly built Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence.

After raising the bar for school football sport in the city the last few years, the Parikrma Champions League in association with CGI, a one-of-a-kind U-16 boys football tournament, is back with the 8th championship tournament, which promises to be bigger and better.

What to expect at PCL 2018?

A total of 15 schools will be participating including 1 from Dubai and 1 from Belgaum, from Goa and government school children will be given the opportunity too.

The Coachers’ Pledge – where all participating coaches pledge fair play.

A special exhibition mixed match (both girls and boys).

State-of-the-art technology (bone-density test) used to determine students’ ages correctly.

Large LED screens with custom-made animations, live video feed and a unique score tracking system. Young players will feel like real professionals as they walk onto the field through a tunnel, being cheered on by crowds.

Outstanding individual performances and skill will be awarded with exciting prizes.

Exhibition match on the morning of the finals. Spotters will identify the most skilled players from 15 teams to form a Parikrma All-Star team that will take on CEOs of Bengaluru’s leading corporate companies in a 20-minute exhibition match.

In an effort to raise the level of the game each year, the matches this year will have 20-minute halves and the Semi-Finals and Finals will have 30-minute halves. The Parikrma Champions League 2018 will be a ranking tournament for the top 8 teams who will move into the Quarter Finals after the league stage.

The Parikrma Champions League has been made possible thanks to the support of the CGI and the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence. Identiti will provide all the clothing for the officials. Manipal Hospital will provide medical support for the tournament, ensuring that a doctor and nurse are present at the stadium on all five days in case of any injuries or medical emergency.

“We are really happy and proud of our eighth PCL. Each year, we have grown, evolved, unceasingly working towards making PCL one of the best state-of-the-art football tournaments in the city. Through this platform, we not only want to keep the spirit and passion of this much-beloved sport alive – but persistently shed light on the importance and benefits of sports in schools,” says Shukla Bose, founder, CEO, Parikrma Humanity Foundation.