×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Seattle Sounders FC Defender Román Torres Suspended and Fined for Violating MLS Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Policy

Major League Soccer
CONTRIBUTOR
News
14   //    05 Aug 2019, 16:40 IST

Credits: Seattle Times
Credits: Seattle Times

Major League Soccer has suspended and fined Seattle Sounders FC defender Román Torres for violating the MLS Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health (SABH) Policy by testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. 

Pursuant to the Collective Bargaining Agreement, Torres is suspended for 10 MLS games, effective immediately, and has been fined 20 percent of his annual salary. 

Per the CBA, during his suspension, Torres may not participate in team trainings or use team training facilities (unless rehabilitating an injury under the direction of team training or medical staff), he may not participate in tournaments, friendlies or scrimmages, and he may not attend team events, including team appearances.

In preparation for his return, Torres may train with, but not appear in games for, Seattle Sounders FC’s USL affiliate team no earlier than 14 days prior to the first MLS game in which he is eligible to play.

For clarity, Torres will be suspended for the following MLS matches:

Aug. 4: Seattle Sounders FC vs. Sporting Kansas City

Aug. 10: Seattle Sounders FC vs. New England Revolution

Aug. 14: Real Salt Lake vs. Seattle Sounders FC

Aug. 17: LA Galaxy vs. Seattle Sounders FC

Advertisement

Aug. 23: Portland Timbers vs. Seattle Sounders FC

Sept. 1: Seattle Sounders FC vs. LA Galaxy

Sept. 7: Colorado Rapids vs. Seattle Sounders FC

Sept. 15: Seattle Sounders FC vs. New York Red Bulls

Sept. 18: Seattle Sounders FC vs. FC Dallas

Sept. 22: D.C. United vs. Seattle Sounders FC

He will be eligible to return on Sept. 29 when Seattle travels to face the San Jose Earthquakes.

Tags:
MLS Seattle Sounders Football Press Release
Advertisement
Top 5 rivalries in Major League Soccer history
RELATED STORY
Efraín Álvarez headlines additions to roster for 2019 MLS Homegrown Game presented by Energizer(R)
RELATED STORY
MLS All Stars: Ibrahimovic and Rooney included in lineup to face Atletico Madrid 
RELATED STORY
5 of the best foreign players to play in the MLS
RELATED STORY
MLS establishes player engagement to provide pivotal resources to players at every stage of their careers
RELATED STORY
A Fix to the MLS and the US Football Pyramid
RELATED STORY
Montreal Impact Midfielder Lassi Lappalainen Voted MLS Player of the Week
RELATED STORY
Leagues Cup Semifinals Set for August 20 in Houston and Los Angeles
RELATED STORY
Two FIFA World Cup Champions – Alex Morgan and Kaká – Highlight Panel of Judges for MLS All-Star Skills Challenge
RELATED STORY
Rooney bested by Nani who wins MLS All-Star Skills Challenge
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us