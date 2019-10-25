Seattle Sounders FC forward Jordan Morris named MLS Comeback Player of the Year

NEW YORK (Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019) – Major League Soccer announced today that Seattle Sounders FC forward Jordan Morris has been named the 2019 MLS Comeback Player of the Year.

The 24-year-old Seattle native and Sounders FC Academy product, after missing the entire 2018 MLS season because of torn ACL last February, has had a resurgent 2019 for both club and country. Morris tallied 10 goals and a career-high seven assists during the 2019 MLS regular season, and for the U.S. Men’s National Team, Morris has played in 12 matches, recording two goals and a team-high five assists in 2019.

Morris’ goalscoring and assist totals both ranked second on Seattle’s roster during the regular season as he helped propel the club toward an MLS-record 11th consecutive trip to the Audi 2019 MLS Cup Playoffs. During his final 10 starts of the regular season, Morris garnered an impressive six goals and five assists. Morris’ seven assists also tied for first among U.S.-born players this MLS season. He is the third Sounders FC player to earn the Comeback honor, joining Clint Dempsey (2017) and Eddie Johnson (2012).

Morris set the tone early during his burgeoning season when he scored two goals in the club’s opener against FC Cincinnati on March 2 – his first MLS appearance in 18 months – to earn MLS Player of the Week honors. Then in Round 1 of the 2019 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, Morris became the fifth player in MLS history to tally a postseason hat trick to lead Seattle past FC Dallas 4-3 on Saturday. No. 2 Seattle hosts No. 3 Real Salt Lake on Wednesday in the Western Conference Semifinals (10 p.m. ET, FS1 / FOX Deportes / TSN / TVA Sports).

In international competition, Morris tied a U.S. MNT record when he assisted three goals – and added a goal of his own – in just one half of play during the USA’s 7-0 victory against Cuba on Oct. 11 in Concacaf National League action. Morris’ assists feat is shared with a pair of former MLS icons in National Soccer Hall of Fame midfielder Cobi Jones (1993 against New Zealand) and Landon Donovan (2009 against Trinidad & Tobago; 2013 against El Salvador).

The Comeback Player of the Year award was voted on by MLS club technical staff, media and current MLS players. Below is a breakdown of the voting results.

MLS Comeback Player of the Year Winners:

2019: Jordan Morris – Seattle Sounders FC

2018: Gyasi Zardes – Columbus Crew SC

2017: Clint Dempsey – Seattle Sounders FC

2016: Chris Pontius – Philadelphia Union

2015: Tim Melia – Sporting Kansas City

2014: Rodney Wallace – Portland Timbers

2013: Kevin Alston – New England Revolution

2012: Eddie Johnson – Seattle Sounders FC

2011: David Beckham – LA Galaxy

2010: Bobby Convey – San Jose Earthquakes

2009: Zach Thornton – Chivas USA

2008: Kenny Cooper – FC Dallas

2007: Eddie Johnson – Kansas City Wizards

2006: Richard Mulrooney – FC Dallas

2005: Chris Klein – Kansas City Wizards

2004: Brian Ching – San Jose Earthquakes

2003: Chris Armas – Chicago Fire

2002: Chris Klein – Kansas City Wizards

2001: Troy Dayak – San Jose Earthquakes

2000: Tony Meola – Kansas City Wizards