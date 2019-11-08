Seattle Sounders FC, RAVE Foundation and MLS WORKS to unveil 2019 MLS Cup Legacy Project at Valley View Early Learning Center

NEW YORK (Thursday, November 7, 2019) – On behalf of 2019 MLS Cup, Seattle Sounders FC, RAVE Foundation and MLS WORKS, Major League Soccer’s social responsibility platform will conduct a pep rally Thursday evening at Valley View Early Learning Center in Highline Public Schools. As a celebration of Sunday’s championship match, the host market club will officially unveil a full gym makeover for the first time to children and families from the local community. The event will also include Seattle Sounders players and Sammy the Sounder mascot participating in interactive soccer challenges with attendees.

Valley View Early Learning Center is a unique education facility that exclusively offers preschool programs to over 300 students between the ages of 3 and 5 years old, serves families with the greatest need with the Washington State funded Early Childhood Education Assistance Program, and provides on-site family support workers and interpreter services. Valley View has 18 different languages represented among its 300 students and families, and hosts classes that support children with developmental delays, autism and children who are deaf and hard of hearing. Valley View is located in SeaTac, Washington, an under-resourced community and a target area for RAVE Foundation investments.

WHAT: Seattle Sounders FC, RAVE Foundation and MLS WORKS team up with Valley View Early Learning Center to unveil the 2019 MLS Cup Legacy Project. The unveil will include two additional surprises.

Sampling of gym makeover elements:

New paint in Sounders colors

Two new turf carpet soccer fields

Portable soccer goals

New gym sound system

New gymnastic mats

Sounders-branded seat cushions for every child (replacing carpet squares used for sitting during assemblies)

New play and climbing equipment

WHO:

Saad Abdul-Salaam

Alex Roldan

Will Bruin

Danny Leyva

WHERE: Valley View Early Learning Center

17622 46th Ave., SeaTac, WA 98188

Advertisement

Parking will be available in the Valley View Parking Lot:

From I-5 take S 188th Street Exit

Turn R (North) on Military Road

Turn L (West) on 179th

Turn R (North) on 46th

go straight to Valley View Parking lot

WHEN: 5-7 p.m. PT