MLS Western Conference table-toppers Seattle Sounders FC host Real Salt Lake at the CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Wednesday night.

Seattle Sounders currently find themselves enjoying a terrific run of form, that has seen them open a three-point gap atop the Western Conference, ahead of Portland Timbers.

It just feels right. 😁 pic.twitter.com/xv6roROqrx — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) October 6, 2020

However, Seattle Sounders are still in desperate need for full points in every game they play, as they chase Eastern Conference leaders Columbus Crew in a bid to win the MLS Supporters' Shield.

Right now, Real Salt Lank are lingering around the playoff places in the Western Conference, and a win against high-flying Seattle Sounders will do no harm to their confidence as a team.

Seattle Sounders FC vs Real Salt Lake Head-to-Head

Across all competitions, these two sides have faced each other 33 times. Each team has won on 13 occasions meaning that there is nothing to choose in a direct contest between them, over the course of their respective existences.

Seattle Sounders form guide: W-W-L-W-W

Real Salt Lake form guide: L-D-W-L-L

Seattle Sounders FC vs Real Salt Lake Team News

Seattle Sounders FC

Danny Leyva has a foot injury that continues to keep him out, while Joevin Jones is out with an ankle problem. Seattle Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer is only expected to have the duo available at the end of this month, at the earliest.

Raul Ruidiaz remains central to Schmetzer's plans with Seattle Sounders, as the Peruvian striker continues to be among the goals for the Western Conference high-fliers.

Injured: Danny Leyva (foot), Joevin Jones (ankle)

Suspended: None

Real Salt Lake

Star winger Tate Scmitt will miss the game for Real Salt Lake, who do not really have too many other concerns in their squad for this game.

Injured: Tate Schmitt

Suspended: None

Seattle Sounders FC vs Real Salt Lake Predicted XI

Seattle Sounders FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Stefan Frei; Kelvin Leerdam, Yeimar Gomez, Shane O'Neill, Nouhou Tolo; Gustav Svensson, Joao Paulo; Cristian Roldan, Nicolas Lodeiro, Jordan Morris; Raul Ruidiaz

Real Salt Lake predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andrew Putna; Donny Toia, Nedum Onuoha, Justen Glad, Aaron Herrera; Pablo Ruiz, Everton Luiz; Corey Baird, Albert Rusnak, Justin Meram; Damir Kreilach

Seattle Sounders FC vs Real Salt Lake Prediction

Real Salt Lake have been very inconsistent this season, and have shown that they are prone to the occasional defensive collapse, like in their 5-0 loss to the Colorado Rapids.

Seattle Sounders are in great form, they are scoring lots of goals, and at home, you should fancy the Western Conference leaders to secure another win.

Final Prediction: Seattle Sounders FC 3-0 Real Salt Lake