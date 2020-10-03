MLS Western Conference table-toppers Seattle Sounders FC host Vancouver Whitecaps FC at the CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington on Saturday night.

The Sounders will be looking to consolidate their position at the top of the standings with a win, as it will put them three points clear of Portland Timbers, who also have 24 points at the moment, though they will not be playing a game this week after their game against Colorado Rapids was postponed to October 21 due to additional staff members testing positive for COVID-19.

The teams will be meeting for the second time this season in league action. Jordan Morris scored a goal, grabbed an assist and earned a penalty converted by Nico Lodeiro in the Sounders' 3-0 victory at the MLS is Back Tournament.

Given their current form, it seems Vancouver might still come up short against the 2019 MLS champions in the Cascadian clash on Saturday.

Seattle Sounders FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps FC Head-to-Head

Across all competitions, the Cascadian neighbours have clashed on 29 occasions, with the head-to-head record favouring the Seattle-based outfit. The Sounders have won 14 times, while the Whitecaps have only won half the number of games and eight games ended in a stalemate.

The visitors have not won a game in their previous 10 meetings, with their last win coming in the 2017 MLS season. Despite the gap between them in the league standings, they have enjoyed a similar run of form in recent games.

Seattle Sounders form guide: L-W-W-L-W

Vancouver Whitecaps form guide: L-W-W-L-L

Seattle Sounders FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps FC Team News

Seattle Sounders FC

Seattle Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer heads into the match without Danny Leyva and Joevin Jones, who are not expected back until the end of the month.

A piece of good news is that Schmetzer welcomes back his top scorer Raúl Ruidíaz to the fold as he served his one-game suspension in their win over LA Galaxy. Veteran Panamanian defender Roman Torres, who spent five productive years as a regular starter for the Sounders, rejoined the club on Tuesday in a trade with Inter Miami FC.

Injured: Danny Leyva (foot), Joevin Jones (ankle)

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Vancouver Whitecaps are facing an ongoing injury crisis and, as things stand, they are set to be without as many as five players heading into the fixture. Goalkeepers Maxime Crépeau and Thomas Hasal are both out injured for the Caps. The club acquired veteran goalkeeper Evan Bush in a trade with Montreal Impact on Monday to bolster their defensive department.

The lack of depth in their squad has forced head coach Marc Dos Santos to field a similar starting XI in all competitions this season and few changes are expected from him in this game.

Injured: Maxime Crepeau (thumb fracture), Jasser Khemiri (match fitness), Russell Teibert (undisclosed), Thomas Hasal (tibia fracture), Georges Mukumbilwa (undisclosed)

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Seattle Sounders FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps FC Predicted XI

Seattle Sounders FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Stefan Frei; Kelvin Leerdam, Yeimar Gomez, Shane O'Neill, Nouhou Tolo; Gustav Svensson, Joao Paulo; Cristian Roldan, Nicolas Lodeiro, Jordan Morris; Raul Ruidiaz

Vancouver Whitecaps FC predicted XI (4-4-2): Bryan Meredith; Cristian Gutierrez, Erik Godoy, Ranko Veselinovic, Jake Nerwinski; Leonard Owusu, Janio Bikel, Ali Adnan, Cristian Dajome; Lucas Cavallini, Fredy Montero

Seattle Sounders FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps FC Prediction

This looks like a one-sided fixture on paper as the second-highest scoring team in the Western Conference face the side that have shipped the second-most goals.

Seattle Sounders will have their top scorer back in the game and should make quick work of Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday, just as they did in the MLS is Back tournament in July.

Final Prediction: Seattle Sounders FC 3-0 Vancouver Whitecaps FC