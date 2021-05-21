Seattle Sounders vs Atlanta United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The dominant Seattle Sounders will host an inconsistent Atlanta United at Lumen Field in an MLS cross-conference match on Sunday.

With five wins and a draw from their first six games of the new season, Seattle Sounders are sitting comfortably atop the MLS standings. The Sounders are currently on a three-game winning streak, beating Portland Timbers, San Jose Earthquakes and Los Angeles FC in their last three outings.

Brian Schmetzer's side have produced nearly faultless performances so far and have scored 13 goals while conceding just two. Schmetzer's new system with a three-man defence has been a big hit and the Sounders presently look capable of having yet another solid campaign, cementing their status as one of the MLS giants.

Raul Ruidiaz is in good form and is currently second on the goalscoring chart with five goals to his name. They have won all three of their home games and will want to leave their home record unblemished as they welcome Atlanta United on Sunday.

Atlanta United are coming off a dramatic win against Montreal thanks to a 94th minute winner by Marcelino Moreno. It was a game between two well-matched sides and even though Gabriel Heinze's side did enjoy the majority of the possession, they couldn't make it count until the dying embers of the encounter.

Atlanta United's midfield has been rather lackluster so far. Hence, Heinze will want his players to show more of a creative spark as despite having the lion's share of possession in their five games so far, they haven't really looked very threatening.

They have also scored only six goals in their five matches and will certainly need to improve their game in the final third. But they will have their work cut out for them against a solid Seattle Sounders defence.

Seattle Sounders vs Atlanta United Head-to-Head

Seattle Sounders and Atlanta United have clashed just thrice in the MLS so far. Seattle Sounders have been victorious once while the other two matches ended as draws.

The last time the two sides met was in September 2019 and Seattle Sounders won the game 2-1.

Seattle Sounders form guide: D-W-W-W-W

Atlanta United form guide: L-L-D-D-W

Seattle Sounders vs Atlanta United Team News

Seattle Sounders

Sounders' first-choice goalkeeper Stefan Frei is sidelined with a knee injury. Jordy Delem is a long-term absentee with a cruciate ligament injury. Josh Atencio and Lodeiro are also unavailable due to injuries as well. Jimmy Medranda is a doubt for this one after picking up a hamstring problem.

Injuries: Stefan Frei, Jordy Delem, Josh Atencio, Nicolas Lodeiro

Doubtful: Jimmy Medranda

Suspensions: None

Atlanta United

#ATLUTD, Lisandro López agree to mutually terminate contract. — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) May 18, 2021

Wingers Ezequiel Barco, Jurgen Damm and Machop Chol are all sidelined with leg injuries. Matheus Rossetto is also unavailable. Alec Kann and Mo Adams are doubts.

Injuries: Ezequiel Barco, Jurgen Damm, Machop Chol, Matheus Rossetto

Doubtful: Mo Adams, Alec Kann

Suspensions: None

Seattle Sounders vs Atlanta United Predicted Lineups

Seattle Sounders Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Stefan Cleveland; Nouhou Tolo, Yeimar Gomez, Xavier Arreaga; Brad Smith, Alex Roldan, Joao Paulo, Kelyn Rowe; Cristian Roldan; Fredy Monteiro, Raul Ruidiaz

Atlanta United Predicted XI (4-3-3): Bradley Guzan; George Bello, Anton Walkes, Miles Robinson, Brooks Lennon; Santiago Sosa, Emerson Hyndman, Marcelino Moreno; Erik Lopez, Jake Mulraney, Josef Martinez

The Sounders have been in great form and should be able to dispatch Atlanta United without much hassle. They should be able to make their home advantage count and they have a lot of players who are in good form as well.

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 3-1 Atlanta United