Seattle Sounders vs FC Dallas prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Seattle Sounders will host FC Dallas in the Western Conference semifinals on Tuesday night. They looked every bit like the dominant side they are in their Round 1 thumping of LAFC with Nicolas Lodeiro, Raul Ruidiaz and Jordan Morris getting on the scoresheet for Brian Schmetzer's men.

Meanwhile, FC Dallas equalized in the dying embers of the game against Portland Timbers before forcing the game into penalties. They beat the Timbers in the shootout to book a spot in the semifinals.

Seattle Sounders and FC Dallas had met in Round 1 of the Playoffs last year and they played out an MLS classic with Seattle Sounders sealing a 4-3 win in extra-time. Seattle Sounders will be happy about their main players stepping up at the most crucial time.

The winner of this match will take on either Sporting Kansas City or Minnesota United in the Western Conference final.

Seattle Sounders vs FC Dallas Head-to-Head

Seattle Sounders and FC Dallas have squared off a total of 34 times till date. Seattle Sounders have won 16 of those games while FC Dallas have won nine. Nine matches have ended in draws.

The last time these two sides met was in the Playoff Round 1 last season and Seattle Sounders won the game 4-3.

Seattle Sounders form guide: W-L-D-W-W

FC Dallas form guide: W-W-W-L-W

Seatte Sounders vs FC Dallas Team News

Shane O'Neill will miss out for Seattle Sounders after suffering a concussion. Brad Smith and Gustav Svensson are both doubts for the game against Dallas.

Injuries: Shane O'Neill

Doubtful: Brad Smith and Gustav Svensson

Suspensions: None

As for FC Dallas, they will be without long-term absentee Paxton Pomykal. Bryan Acosta is not medically cleared to compete either.

Injuries: Paxton Pomykal and Bryan Acosta

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Seattle Sounders vs FC Dallas Predicted Lineups

Seattle Sounders (4-2-3-1): Stefan Frei; Kelvin Leerdam, Yeimar Gomez, Roman Torres, Nouhou Tolo; Joao Paulo; Cristian Roldan, Jones, Nicolas Lodeiro, Jordan Morris; Raul Ruidiaz

FC Dallas Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): J. Maurer, Nelson, Hedges, Bressan, Bryan Reynolds; Ricaurte, Thiago Dos Santos; Picault, Ferreira, Hollingshead; Franco Jara

Seattle Sounders vs FC Dallas Prediction

Both Seattle Sounders and FC Dallas have looked game of late and have both maintained a good record in the lead up to this all-important semifinal.

Seattle Sounders have been the more consistent side of the two and given how convincingly they dispatched San Jose and LAFC in their last two games, they look the more likely side to walk away with the win here. They also have home advantage.

Match prediction: Seattle Sounders 3-1 FC Dallas