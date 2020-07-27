Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Seattle Sounders will face off against Los Angeles FC as both teams attempt to book a place in the quarter-finals of the MLS is back tournament. LAFC will have revenge on their minds after being tactically outplayed in the Western Conference final last year, losing the match 3-1.

Seattle Sounders' form has been quite inconsistent so far. They started off the group stage by playing out a draw against San Jose Earthquakes. In the subsequent match, they lost 2-1 to Chicago. However, they thumped Vancouver Whitecaps in the final group stage game 3-0 to progress to the knockout stage.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles FC have been in free-scoring form though they will be a bit worried about their defence. LAFC played out a 3-3 draw against Houston in their opening game of the group stage. They dismantled Los Angeles Galaxy in their subsequent game 6-2 before drawing 2-2 against Portland.

Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles FC Head-to-Head

Seattle Sounders have squared up against Los Angeles FC 5 times. Seattle Sounders have won only once while Los Angeles FC have been victorious thrice in this fixture. One game ended in a draw.

As mentioned above, the last time these two teams met was in the Western Conference final last year and the underdogs, Seattle Sounders, pulled an upset over Los Angeles FC by beating them with a margin of 3 goals to 1.

Seattle Sounders form guide: D-L-W

Los Angeles FC form guide: D-W-D

Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles FC Team News

Xavier Arreaga (left) is a doubt for this game

Will Bruin has returned to training after missing the last two matches but there are no guarantees over his involvement here. There's more trouble for the Sounders as Yeimar Gomez is a doubt after picking up a hamstring injury and Xavier Arreaga is doubtful as well as having gone off in the previous game with a concussion.

As such, they could head into the game without their main centre-backs. Joao Paulo and Joevin Jones are also likely to be sidelined for the game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Will Bruin, Gomez, Arreaga, Joao Paulo and Joevin Jones

Suspended: None

As for Los Angeles FC, they are without Carlos Vela who chose not to travel for the tournament due to the Covid pandemic. Adama Diamonde will not feature anymore in the tournament after picking up a foot injury.

Danilo Silva and Adrien Perez are both doubtful for this one.

Injured: Adama Diamonde

Doubtful: Danilo Silva and Adrien Perez

Suspended: None

Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles FC Predicted Lineups

Seattle Sounders predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Frei, Tolo, On'Neil, Svensson, Leerdam, Delem, Morris, Bwana, Lodeiro, Roldan and Ruidiaz

Los Angeles FC predicted XI (4-3-3): Pablo Sisniega, Diego Palacios, Eddie Segura, Dejan Jakovic, Tristan Blackmon, Edward Atuesta, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Latif Blessing, Brian Rodriguez, Bradley Wright-Philips, Diego Rossi

Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles FC Prediction

LAFC have scored 11 goals across 3 group games and they will also be vying for revenge as they take on Seattle. Seeing as how Seattle could be without two of their main centre-backs, they could find it really difficult to overcome a free scoring LAFC side.

Predicted scoreline: Seattle Sounders 1-3 LAFC

