Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

MLS Western Conference heavyweight Seattle Sounders hosts Los Angeles FC, looking to continue a great start to the season, and trying to keep pace with current leader Sporting Kansas City.

The MLS returned this weekend following a temporary suspension of the league, in recognition of the protests against racial inequality and for human rights.

Seattle is currently second in the MLS Western Conference, five points behind Kansas City, having played two games less than the leaders.

Seattle won its last MLS game 3-0 against Portland Timbers thanks to a brace from Raul Ruidiaz, and will be looking to keep that momentum going.

LAFC has not been able to get any consistency going this season, winning only two of their opening six games.

Former USA national team coach Bob Bradley faces a tough task in trying to get LAFC to finish in the higher spots of the Western Conference, although a playoff spot should be achieved easily, at this stage.

Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles FC Head-to-Head

Seattle has won only one of the last six fixtures against LAFC, a 3-1 win in October 2019.

The two teams met each other during the MLS is Back tournament last month, when LAFC comfortably beat Seattle Sounders 4-1, with Diego Rossi scoring a brace on the day.

Seattle Sounders MLS Form Guide: W-W-L-D-D

Los Angeles FC Form Guide: L-D-W-D-D

Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles FC Team News

Seattle is expected to miss three players due to injuries for this game. Xavier Arreaga, Danny Leyva and Jordy Delem are all missing, but the three haven't really featured extensively for Seattle so far this season.

Injured: Xavier Arreaga, Danny Leyva and Jordy Delem

Suspended: None

The biggest absentee for LAFC will be its captain Carlos Vela. The Mexcian sustained an injury to the medial collateral ligament, during LAFC's 2-0 loss to city rivals LA Galaxy in the last game.

Bradley Wright-Phillips is expected to take Vela's place in the starting XI. Midfielder Eduard Atuesta is also expected to miss this game.

Injured: Carlos Vela, Eduard Atuesta

Suspended: None

📝 Carlos Vela will be sidelined for the remainder of the LAFC's phase one restart with a Grade 2 MCL injury. #LAFC https://t.co/itmhqyGmeF — LAFC (@LAFC) August 25, 2020

Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles FC Predicted XIs

Seattle Sounders (4-2-3-1): Stefan Frei; Kelvin Leerdam, Yeimar Gomez, Shane O'Neill, Nouhou Tolo; Gustav Svensson, Joao Paulo; Cristian Roldan, Nicolas Lodeiro, Jordan Morris; Raul Ruidiaz

Los Angeles FC (4-3-3): Kenneth Vermeer; Tristan Blackmon, Dejan Jakovic, Eddie Segura, Diego Palacios; Mark-Anthony Kaye, Francisco Ginella, Latif Blessing, Diego Rossi, Bradley Wright-Phillips, Bryan Rodrigues

Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles FC Predictions

Seattle Sounders should comfortably win this game against an LAFC side shorn of its best player, and one of the shining lights of the MLS, in Carlos Vela. Atuesta's absence will also hurt LAFC, in depriving them of that bite in midfield.

With Ruidiaz in great from up front for Seattle, Brian Schmetzer should fancy a comfortable win for his side.

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 3-0 Los Angeles FC