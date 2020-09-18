Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

MLS Western Conference heavyweights Seattle Sounders host Los Angeles FC looking to continue a great start to the season, as they try to ensure that they keep pace with Sporting Kansas City at the top of the Conference standings.

Los Angeles FC, on the other hand, have had an atrocious run away from home recently. They have lost each of their last three games on their travels, and have conceded at least three goals in each of those games.

"The way I try to handle things is always focusing on what we can control."



Bob Bradley on facing the unique challenges of the 2020 season. #LAFC pic.twitter.com/1i9jQKCTdB — LAFC (@LAFC) September 16, 2020

Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles FC Head-to-Head

Seattle have won only two of the last seven fixtures against LAFC, but won the last game between these two sides, which happened in Seattle at the end of August. A brace from Jordan Morris and a further goal from Raul Ruidiaz gave Seattle a comfortable 3-1 win on the day.

Prior to that, these two teams met each other during the MLS is Back tournament, which happened in July. Diego Rossi's brace helped LAFC thrash Seattle 4-1 in that game.

Seattle Sounders Form Guide: W-L-D-W-W

Los Angeles FC Form Guide: W-L-L-W-L

Advertisement

Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles FC Team News

Seattle Sounders

💚 Welcome back, champ! 💙



NEWS | Sounders FC has signed defender Brad Smith.



📝 https://t.co/b0oWkFKr32 pic.twitter.com/fLnhZulpl0 — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) September 17, 2020

Seattle have re-signed Australian Brad Smith, but he is not expected to go straight into their starting XI for this game. Seattle are expected to miss three players due to injuries for this game.

Xavier Arreaga and Jordy Delem recently made returns from their injuries, but Danny Leyva is expected to remain on the sidelines.

Injured: Danny Leyva

Suspended: None

Los Angeles FC

Los Angeles FC will continue to be without the services of their captain Carlos Vela. The Mexcian sustained an injury to the medial collateral ligament during a 2-0 loss to LA Galaxy in August. Midfielder Eduard Atuesta is also expected to miss this game.

Injured: Carlos Vela, Eduard Atuesta

Suspended: None

Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles FC Predicted XIs

Seattle Sounders (4-2-3-1): Stefan Frei; Kelvin Leerdam, Yeimar Gomez, Shane O'Neill, Nouhou Tolo; Gustav Svensson, Joao Paulo; Cristian Roldan, Nicolas Lodeiro, Jordan Morris; Raul Ruidiaz

Los Angeles FC (4-3-3): Kenneth Vermeer; Tristan Blackmon, Dejan Jakovic, Eddie Segura, Diego Palacios; Mark-Anthony Kaye, Francisco Ginella, Latif Blessing, Diego Rossi, Bradley Wright-Phillips, Bryan Rodrigues

Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles FC Predictions

Seattle Sounders are in excellent form, and continue to remain in the hunt to finish top of the Western Conference. They won their last game 7-1 as well, as San Jose Earthquakes were put to the sword.

That form, coupled with LAFC's struggles on the road make the Seattle Sounders firm favourites to win this one.

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 3-0 Los Angeles FC