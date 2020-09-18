Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

MLS Western Conference heavyweights Seattle Sounders host Los Angeles FC looking to continue a great start to the season, as they try to ensure that they keep pace with Sporting Kansas City at the top of the Conference standings.
Los Angeles FC, on the other hand, have had an atrocious run away from home recently. They have lost each of their last three games on their travels, and have conceded at least three goals in each of those games.
Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles FC Head-to-Head
Seattle have won only two of the last seven fixtures against LAFC, but won the last game between these two sides, which happened in Seattle at the end of August. A brace from Jordan Morris and a further goal from Raul Ruidiaz gave Seattle a comfortable 3-1 win on the day.
Prior to that, these two teams met each other during the MLS is Back tournament, which happened in July. Diego Rossi's brace helped LAFC thrash Seattle 4-1 in that game.
Seattle Sounders Form Guide: W-L-D-W-W
Los Angeles FC Form Guide: W-L-L-W-L
Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles FC Team News
Seattle Sounders
Seattle have re-signed Australian Brad Smith, but he is not expected to go straight into their starting XI for this game. Seattle are expected to miss three players due to injuries for this game.
Xavier Arreaga and Jordy Delem recently made returns from their injuries, but Danny Leyva is expected to remain on the sidelines.
Injured: Danny Leyva
Suspended: None
Los Angeles FC
Los Angeles FC will continue to be without the services of their captain Carlos Vela. The Mexcian sustained an injury to the medial collateral ligament during a 2-0 loss to LA Galaxy in August. Midfielder Eduard Atuesta is also expected to miss this game.
Injured: Carlos Vela, Eduard Atuesta
Suspended: None
Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles FC Predicted XIs
Seattle Sounders (4-2-3-1): Stefan Frei; Kelvin Leerdam, Yeimar Gomez, Shane O'Neill, Nouhou Tolo; Gustav Svensson, Joao Paulo; Cristian Roldan, Nicolas Lodeiro, Jordan Morris; Raul Ruidiaz
Los Angeles FC (4-3-3): Kenneth Vermeer; Tristan Blackmon, Dejan Jakovic, Eddie Segura, Diego Palacios; Mark-Anthony Kaye, Francisco Ginella, Latif Blessing, Diego Rossi, Bradley Wright-Phillips, Bryan Rodrigues
Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles FC Predictions
Seattle Sounders are in excellent form, and continue to remain in the hunt to finish top of the Western Conference. They won their last game 7-1 as well, as San Jose Earthquakes were put to the sword.
That form, coupled with LAFC's struggles on the road make the Seattle Sounders firm favourites to win this one.
Prediction: Seattle Sounders 3-0 Los Angeles FCPublished 18 Sep 2020, 00:31 IST