Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

In an MLS Western Conference round one playoff clash, Seattle Sounders host Los Angeles FC, in a rematch of last year's Western Conference final, which LAFC lost.

This game is played in the aftermath of a period of international fixtures. This has seen both sides' plans affected in terms of players having to undergo the mandatory quarantine periods, and even some testing positive for COVID-19.

Seattle Sounders have the home advantage for the first two playoff rounds at least, so this match will be held at the CenturyLink Field.

In the regular season, Seattle Sounders finished in second place, while LAFC finished seventh.

It has been a season marred by inconsistency for LAFC, but that has also been down to a large number of injuries that they have had to deal with in their squad.

In their last regular season game, LAFC drew 1-1 against Portland Timbers, while Seattle Sounders beat the San Jose Earthquakes 4-1.

Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles FC Head-to-Head

Seattle Sounders have won three of the eight games that they have played against LAFC, having lost four against their first-round playoff opponents.

Seattle Sounders have been victorious in both of this season's previous encounters against LAFC, and that will be a big source of confidence for them.

Seattle Sounders MLS Form Guide: W-D-L-W-D

Los Angeles FC Form Guide: D-L-W-W-D

Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles FC Team News

Xavier Arreaga was away on international duty with Ecuador during the most recent international break. He will therefore miss this game, as he has to undergo the mandatory quarantine period. Raul Ruidiaz is also returning from Peru, but he can miss the quarantine period, because he already recovered from COVID-19 last month.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Xavier Arreaga

LAFC have a whole host of players ruled out thanks to positive COVID-19 tests and mandatory quarantines.

Diego Rossi and Brian Rodriguez both tested positive while on international duty with Uruguay. Jose Cifuentes and Diego Palacios are also ruled out because of positive tests.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Diego Rossi, Brian Rodriguez, Jose Cifuentes, Diego Palacios

Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles FC Predicted XIs

Seattle Sounders (4-2-3-1): Stefan Frei; Kelvin Leerdam, Yeimar Gomez, Roman Torres, Nouhou Tolo; Gustav Svensson, Joao Paulo; Cristian Roldan, Nicolas Lodeiro, Jordan Morris; Raul Ruidiaz

Los Angeles FC (4-3-3): Kenneth Vermeer; Tristan Blackmon, Dejan Jakovic, Eddie Segura, Jordan Harvey; Mark-Anthony Kaye, Francisco Ginella, Eduard Atuesta; Latif Blessing, Carlos Vela, Bradley Wright-Phillips

Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles FC Predictions

Because of the number of players that have been ruled out for LAFC and the disruption this has caused within their squad, we are predicting an easy Seattle Sounders victory in this game.

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 2-0 Los Angeles FC